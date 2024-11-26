GHO Capital Establishes Purpose Advisory Council to Support Delivery of its Better, Faster and More Accessible Healthcare Strategy

Independent, cross-industry panel of leading advisors to support GHO Capital’s strategy, whilst maintaining the highest standards of Responsible Investing

London, UK – 26 November 2024: Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, today announces that it has established a Purpose Advisory Council comprised of external impartial specialists to support, advise and challenge GHO on fulfilling its strategy of Better, Faster and More Accessible healthcare. The advisory council will also support GHO in remaining aligned with its responsible investment principles, policies and actions and support its SFDR Article 8 Funds.

The Council will initially consist of 3 external Advisory Members including:

Dame Caroline Mason – CEO, Esmée Fairbairn, Member of the Advisory Council for the Impact Investing Institute and Chair of the Foundations Forum

Clarke Murphy – Author, Sustainable Leadership; CEO advisor and former CEO of Russell Reynolds

Dr. Lisa Hehenberger – Director, Esade Center for Social Impact; author; and advisor to multiple funds



Caroline, Clarke and Lisa bring a mix of valuable experience, including specialisation in delivering financially valuable and purposeful outcomes while reducing risk, identifying key mindsets and characteristics needed in management teams to trigger responsible business approaches, and academic rigour of measurement.

Chaired by GHO Operating Partner, Alistair MacDonald, the Purpose Advisory Council will support, scrutinise, critique and promote GHO’s systems to deliver a Better, Faster, and More Accessible Healthcare system as it increases the scale of its investment activities through its Offence and Defence Strategies as detailed in its Responsible Investment Policy. The council will also be supported by members of GHO’s investment team.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: “At GHO Capital, we invest in healthcare with purpose, with the intention of creating positive contributions to society. Today we are proud to officially welcome Caroline, Clark and Lisa to our newly established Purpose Advisory Council. We are confident that this group, and their extensive experience across industries, will support even greater our offence and defence responsible investing strategies, ultimately making us better investors and building value across our portfolio as we work to achieve Better, Faster, and More Accessible healthcare for the benefit of all.”

The Chair of the Purpose Advisory Council will report to the firm formally at least once per year and more frequently as required.

-Ends-

Further information:

GHO Capital Partners LLP

T +44 20 3700 7440

E IR@ghocapital.com





For Media Enquiries



ICR Healthcare



Amber Fennell, Angela Gray



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700



ghocapital@icrhealthcare.com





About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.