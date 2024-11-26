Bitget Wallet Marketing Director Jamie Elkaleh Joins Forbes Council to Promote Blockchain Education





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, is proud to announce that its Marketing Director, Jamie Elkaleh , has been appointed to the Forbes Communications Council, an exclusive community for industry innovators, highlighting his contributions to blockchain education and adoption.

The Forbes Communications Council connects thought leaders to collaborate on advancing industries. Elkaleh aims to leverage this platform to drive blockchain adoption and promote Web3 education, focusing on helping users understand the technology's potential. "I'm excited to join the Council and work with others to push blockchain solutions for a more inclusive digital economy," Elkaleh shared.

The Story of Jamie Elkaleh: Passion for Blockchain Education

Jamie Elkaleh's journey into blockchain began with his background as a coach and analyst in professional sports, where he recognized the transformative power of Web3 across industries and the communication and knowledge gaps hindering its growth. As a content creator and public speaker, Elkaleh built two on-chain educational platforms, reaching millions of viewers across social media with accessible, bite-sized blockchain content. His work as Content Lead at Binance and leadership experience in Web3 marketing set the stage for his role at Bitget Wallet. Elkaleh's leadership has contributed to Bitget Wallet's rapid growth, helping the platform reach over 40 million users and solidifying its position as a leading Web3 wallet.

The Need for Long-Term, Sustainable Web3 Applications

Elkaleh acknowledges the excitement around recent memecoin trading as a demonstration of Web3's community power, but stresses the importance of focusing on sustainable, long-term blockchain applications. "Memecoins highlight Web3's potential, but the focus should shift to building real-world utilities with true value," he said. He also sees blockchain gaming, such as Telegram mini-games, serve as powerful platforms to drive new user adoption. However, he emphasizes that education and improving user experience must remain at the forefront. "By enhancing usability and continuing education, we can unlock Web3's true potential," he added.

Bitget Wallet's Commitment to Web3 Innovation

Elkaleh's appointment to the Forbes Communications Council is a reflection of Bitget Wallet's commitment to advancing Web3 education and adoption. "Joining this influential group will enable us to advocate for ethical Web3 practices, promote education, and shape conversations that empower informed, inclusive, and responsible mass adoption of blockchain technology," Elkaleh said. Bitget Wallet remains dedicated to providing user-friendly, secure solutions that bridge traditional finance with Web3, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

