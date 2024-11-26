Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “KN Energies”

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB “KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 26 November 2024 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the administrative premises of the Company at J. Janonio str. 6B, Klaipėda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 26 November 2024, adopted the following resolutions:

Regarding the election of the audit company that shall perform the audit of the Financial Statements for the year 2024-2026 and conditions of payment for audit services:

To elect PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB as the audit firm to audit the Company’s consolidated and separate financial statements, review regulatory activity reports, provide limited assurance for the sustainability report, assess the management reports and prepare the audit reports for the 2024-2026 financial years. To set that the audit fee to be paid for audit services provided during the 2024-2026 period will not exceed EUR 399 675 excluding VAT.

