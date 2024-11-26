DeFi Technologies’ Subsidiary Valour Launches First Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the Nordics on Spotlight Stock Market

Introduction of Valour Dogecoin (DOGE) SEK ETP: DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour Inc. has introduced the Valour Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP (ISIN: CH1108679320) on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, marking the first Dogecoin ETP available in the Nordics. This launch expands Valour’s suite of digital asset products, offering investors exposure to Dogecoin, which currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $59.5 billion, ranking it as the 7th largest digital asset globally.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ), a crypto-native technology company at the forefront of merging traditional capital markets with decentralized finance (“DeFi”), proudly announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. (“Valour”), a leading issuer of exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) providing simplified access to digital assets, has listed the Valour Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the Nordics on the Spotlight Stock Market. This marks the launch of the first Dogecoin (DOGE) ETP in the region, offering investors a simple and secure way to gain exposure to DOGE.

This launch grants investors seamless access to Dogecoin, a prominent cryptocurrency known for its active community and widespread adoption. With a market cap of approximately $59.6 billion, Dogecoin ranks as the 7th largest digital asset globally.

The Valour Dogecoin (DOGE) SEK ETP (ISIN: CH1108679320) is the latest addition to Valour’s expanding portfolio of digital asset products. This ETP enables investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin’s performance without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership. Featuring a competitive management fee of 1.9%, the ETP offers a streamlined and secure avenue for investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market.

“Introducing the world’s first Dogecoin ETP in the Nordics represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to digital assets,” commented Elaine Buehler, Head of Product at Valour. “We are excited to provide investors with a regulated product that captures the essence of Dogecoin’s dynamic market presence.”

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer, open-source cryptocurrency introduced in 2013 as a humorous alternative to Bitcoin. Originating as a parody of the cryptocurrency boom, Dogecoin features the iconic Shiba Inu dog from the viral “Doge” meme as its logo. Despite its lighthearted beginnings, Dogecoin has evolved into a widely recognized and utilized digital currency with a vibrant community and a strong presence in the cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin uses the Scrypt algorithm, enabling fast and low-cost transactions. Its inflationary design, with no maximum supply, supports steady coin issuance, making it suitable for microtransactions and everyday use. Dogecoin is commonly used for tipping content creators, charitable donations, crowdfunding initiatives, and payments with merchants like SpaceX and the Dallas Mavericks.

Driven by an active and loyal community, Dogecoin has maintained relevance through ongoing development and widespread adoption. Its blend of accessibility, humor, and utility continues to contribute to its role as a significant and enduring player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

“In light of the recent U.S. presidential election results and the subsequent surge in demand for Dogecoin, the launch of the Valour Dogecoin ETP on the Spotlight Stock Market aligns with our mission to provide investors with timely access to high-demand digital assets,” said Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour. “The growing popularity of Dogecoin, bolstered by influential figures like Elon Musk, highlights our commitment to delivering innovative and diversified investment opportunities in the Nordics.”

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionising the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Follow DeFi Technologies on Linkedin and Twitter , and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ).

In addition to their novel physical backed digital asset platform, which includes 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP, 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking, and 1Valour Internet Computer Physical Staking, Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour’s existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Toncoin (TON), Internet Computer (ICP), Chainlink (LINK), Hedera (HBAR), Core (CORE), Enjin (ENJ), Valour Bitcoin Staking (BTC), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral (BTCN), Sui (SUI), Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) and 1Valour STOXX Bitcoin Suisse Digital Asset Blue Chip ETPs with low management fees. Valour’s flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee free. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

