BriaCell 2024 SABCS® Spotlight Poster to Showcase Positive Overall Survival Data Across All Patient Subtypes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

SABCS ® “Spotlight” poster to be presented on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM CST highlights positive BriaCell survival and clinical benefit data across all metastatic breast cancer patient subtypes

Median overall survival of 13.4 months exceeds historical controls . Phase 2 final median overall survival calculation is pending, as many patients remain alive

Potential identification of biomarkers to predict response

Five poster presentations to feature increased presence of cancer fighting CD8+ “killer” T cell in metastatic breast cancer tumors, response in central nervous system (CNS) metastases and additional Bria-IMT™ clinical data from the Phase 2 trial of Bria-IMT™ + immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer

Collaboration with the Medical College of Wisconsin will investigate use of Bria-IMT™ + CPI in any cancer patient with central nervous system (CNS) metastases



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, will be highlighting its positive overall survival and clinical benefit data in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients including those with CNS metastasis (not shown on the abstracts) who were treated with the Bria-IMT™ plus immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) combination in its “Spotlight” poster presentation session, at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®) held at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX.

“In the Phase 2 study, the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen significantly increased overall survival versus comparable published benchmarks. Additionally, objective response rate and clinical benefit rate data, support the potential benefit of Bria-IMT™ plus CPI in patients with this difficult-to-treat cancer,” stated Saranya Chumsri, MD, Principal Investigator, and Professor of Oncology, Mayo Clinic. “We plan to confirm the impressive clinical data in the BriaCell pivotal Phase 3 study as we continue to explore the use of Bria-IMT™ regimen across all breast cancer subtypes.”

“At BriaCell, we are committed to finding therapeutic options for difficult-to-treat metastatic breast cancer patients,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “BriaCell’s clinical data demonstrating impressive overall survival in all patient subsets including very difficult to treat patient populations, such as those who have failed prior checkpoint inhibitor and/or antibody-drug conjugate therapy, reinforces our confidence in the potential use of the combination regimen in MBC patients. Additionally, clinical benefit was seen across metastatic breast cancer subtypes including HER2+, HR+/HER2-, and even in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients. Bria-IMT™ may provide a significant contribution to the lives of patients and their families fighting this incurable disease.”

The details about the submitted abstracts are as follows:

Abstract Number: SESS-1071 (Selected as Spotlight Poster)

Title: Overall survival results of Bria-IMT allogenic whole cell-based cancer vaccine

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM CST

Presentation ID: PS3-06

Abstract Summary:

54 patients were enrolled with 22 patients in phase 1 and 32 patients in phase 2.

11 patients were treated with pembrolizumab and 44 patients with retifanlimab (1 patient received pembrolizumab and later retifanlimab).

The Bria-IMT™ combination regimen was well tolerated.

The Bria-IMT™ regimen demonstrated promising results across all subtypes of breast cancer with favorable safety profiles.

Patients receiving the pivotal Phase 3 Bria-IMT™ combination regimen (n=37) showed significantly higher median overall survival (OS) (13.4), an objective response rate (ORR) of 9.5% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 55%.

Final median overall survival calculation for the Phase 2 study is pending, as many patients remain alive.

Among 36 patients with post-dose cancer-associated circulating tumor cell (CTC) data, patients with post-dose CTC count < 5 had a significantly better OS compared with a CTC count > 5 (13.4 vs. 5.5 months, P 0.01).

Patients with positive delayed type hypersensitivity (DTH), an inflammatory marker to measure the response to Bria-IMT™ immunization, had significantly better OS.

“Our clinical findings support the use of the current Phase 3 formulation,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We plan to confirm the potential use of key biomarkers to predict patient clinical outcomes in the Bria-IMT™ plus CPI ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study (NCT06072612) in metastatic breast cancer.”

Abstract Number: SESS-1431

Title: Identification of antigenic determinants in SV-BR-1 derived cellular breast cancer vaccines

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 5:30 – 7:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P2-06-02

Abstract Number: SESS-2217

Title: PD-L1 upregulation in circulating tumor associated cells predicts for clinical outcomes in a phase I/II clinical trial using SV-BR-1-GM vaccine with the checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab in metastatic breast cancer patients, an interim analysis

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 12:00 – 2:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P1-01-17

Abstract Number: SESS-1068

Abstract Title: ASTRO-VAC CNS: Bria-IMT in the management of tumor agnostic metastatic CNS lesions

Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 5:30 – 7:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P2-10-24

Abstract Number: SESS-1069

Title: Bria-IMT CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes turn “Cold” tumor “Hot” in metastatic breast cancer

Time: Friday, December 13, 2024 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P5-10-12

Following presentations, the posters can be viewed at the following: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

