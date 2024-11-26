Brane Audio Unveils New Lower Price for Brane X Speaker, Now Available on Amazon Prime

Austin, TX, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brane Audio , an Austin-based sound technology company, has announced a significant $100 price reduction on its flagship product, Brane X, now available for $499 USD. This update comes as a result of recent advancements in Brane Audio’s manufacturing processes, making it possible to provide Brane’s signature sound experience at a more competitive price point.

“As the first mobile speaker in its class with a true subwoofer, we aim to bring this exceptional sound experience to even more people, not just the audiophile,” said Joe Pinkerton, co-founder and CEO of Brane Audio. “This price drop is a big first step for us as we continue to scale.”

In addition to the new price, the Brane X is now available on Amazon Prime, allowing Prime members to enjoy faster and more convenient shipping. Previously available only on Brane Audio’s website and at its flagship store in Austin, Amazon Prime is the first third-party platform to carry the Brane X.

“We’re very excited to offer the Brane X at its best price yet and available on Amazon Prime just in time for Black Friday and the holidays, so more people can hear the difference for themselves,” added Pinkerton.

What makes the Brane X revolutionary is its Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) that delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. The RAD is the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century.

The Brane X is available for purchase at Brane Audio’s flagship store in Austin, Texas, online at braneaudio.com , and now on Amazon Prime for $499.







About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company’s flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with a true subwoofer. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann’s Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.