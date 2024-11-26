Rigetti Computing Announces Pricing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with two institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 50,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a purchase price of $2.00 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 27, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. With the anticipated net proceeds from this offering and cash on hand, the Company believes it will be adequately funded to continue its current technology development and on-premises quantum computer business strategy without the need to raise additional capital.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

