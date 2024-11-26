HawkSearch Introduces New Conversational Search Feature

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, has launched Conversational Search, the latest addition to its HawkSearch platform. Powered by Generative AI through Smart Response, this innovation leverages natural language capabilities to transform ordinary searches into conversational interactions.

Conversational Search empowers businesses to:

Turn Searches into Quality Conversations: Engage users with intelligent responses that guide them to relevant products and content, fostering deeper connections.

Leverage Smart Response: Maintain conversation threads, link users to relevant results, and configure prompts for personalized, context-aware interactions.

Harness Natural Language Processing (NLP): Understand user intent and phrasing to deliver accurate, meaningful search results.

Enable Contextual Refinement: Allow users to refine queries or ask follow-up questions without restating their initial context, creating a smoother search journey.

Deliver Personalization: Leverage user preferences and history to provide tailored search results that resonate with individual needs.



For customers using HawkSearch’s Rapid UI framework, a pre-built component for Conversational Search ensures rapid deployment and seamless integration into digital environments.

“HawkSearch’s Conversational Search feature redefines the customer experience by combining GenAI technology with an intuitive interface,” said John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy at Bridgeline Digital. “This innovation not only helps users find what they’re looking for but does so in an engaging and seamless journey.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

