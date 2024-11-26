iHerb Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale with Big Discounts and Free Shipping

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Beginning Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 2, customers in the U.S. can enjoy 25% off or more sitewide, along with free shipping on orders over $30.

“We’re excited to offer these great savings on daily health essentials that prepare your body to tackle a busy holiday season when responsibilities may interfere with wellness,” said Neil Folgate, SVP of Global Marketing at iHerb. “As our customers seek solutions to help manage their weight, energy levels or sleep, this sale is an opportunity for health-conscious shoppers to stock up on their favorite dietary supplements and explore new specialty products, both for themselves and for their loved ones.”

According to a recent survey , nearly 80% of respondents say they neglect their health needs during the holiday season. Specifically, people struggle to prioritize eating healthy (69%), exercising regularly (64%), and getting enough sleep (56%). In addition, more than half of Americans say it takes them weeks to recover from holiday stress.* Given these trends, iHerb has curated a selection of stocking stuffers and eGift cards that can help individuals prioritize their personal well-being.

Make Wellness the Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

iHerb has curated an array of sought-after health and wellness gifts each carefully selected for their quality and popularity, making these thoughtful, wellness-focused gifts the perfect yet unexpected stocking stuffers:

Travel-friendly four-step skincare formulated with snail mucin from a leading K-Beauty brand.

Premium certified organic 3-in-1 instant coffee with a full spectrum of cordyceps and reishi mushroom powders for a balanced energizing beverage.

An allergy-friendly and organic version of this favorite holiday treat.

A peach flavored liquid multivitamin clinically shown to help grow thicker, fuller hair and improve skin.†

Provides therapeutic heat and compression to midsection and back and includes a sweat-inducing enhancer during workouts.

Certified organic plant powered supplements to help support a good night’s rest.†

Veggie supplement used to support anti-aging by helping to increase NAD+ levels.†

Clear patch infused with Valerian Root, Passionflower, Vitamin B6 and Ashwagandha to help decompress.†

A comprehensive blend of chromium, berberine HCl, decaffeinated green tea and more to help support metabolic health and weight management.†

Bath time toy for keeping toddlers engaged while developing hand-eye coordination.

Dog toy made from nine recycled plastic bottles removed from the environment.

Personalized Wellness Solution: iHerb eGift Cards

iHerb’s eGift cards offer a thoughtful and flexible way to share the gift of wellness. Ideal for last-minute gifting or for those who value choice in their daily routines, customers can give friends and family access to a vast selection of top-quality products in one convenient, digital transaction. The eGift cards can be redeemed for any product on iHerb’s site, never expire, and are available for scheduled delivery. Shoppers can also add a personalized message, making the gift-giving process both easy and meaningful.

Click here for more gift ideas organized by category such as Tea & Coffee Gifts, Sports & Fitness Gifts, Gifts for Kids, Gifts for New Parents, Pet Gifts, Makeup & Skin Care Gifts, and Spa & Bath Gifts. For product images or to download b-roll footage of iHerb’s fulfillment warehouse operations for use with Black Friday and Cyber Monday stories, please click here .

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*The AHA Holiday Stress was conducted by Wakefield Research in 2023.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 12 million global customers across 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.