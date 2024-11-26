TOPDON US to Donate Five Percent of all Online U.S. Product Sales Through December 3 to Support Automotive Trade Programs

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US , the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has committed to donate five percent of all product sales through https://www.topdon.us/ between November 29 and December 3, 2024, to the company’s TOP-UP education program. A global initiative created in 2022, TOP-UP was introduced into the U.S. to support community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions that are dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce.

“It’s important to our team to connect students with the tools and resources they need to have successful careers as automotive technicians,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “Over the past few years, we’ve partnered with leading tech schools and colleges that are shaping the future automotive workforce. That’s why we’re excited to announce our holiday donation campaign, ‘Gearing Up for Skilled Labor’. The money we raise through the sale of every product sold in the U.S. through December 3 will fund our TOP-UP initiatives, as well as provide additional resources to partner through more schools and education programs in the coming year.”

TOP-UP’s holiday donation program, “Gearing Up for Skilled Labor”, will kick off November 29 (Black Friday) and run through December 3 (National Giving Day). TOPDON will donate five percent of every product sold through its online store to programs supported by the TOP-UP program in the U.S.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 7 million jobs available across the country, the majority of which do not require a four-year degree. The TOP-UP program is designed to support the nation’s community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions that are dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce.

TOP-UP helps close the skills gap through product donations, as well as monetary scholarships to support faculty and staff, across the country, create learning experiences and transform classroom environments into places where students can explore, learn, and build their skills using hands-on innovative technology.

