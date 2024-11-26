CannabisNewsWire Announced as Official NewsWire for the 13th Annual MJBizCon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannabisNewsWire (CNW), a leading communications platform for the cannabis industry and part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), is thrilled to announce its engagement as the official newswire for the 13th Annual MJBizCon. Taking place from December 3–6, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this year’s event promises to continue its legacy as the premier global cannabis business conference and tradeshow.

In its 13th year, MJBizCon has firmly established itself as a flagship event, annually attracting over 30,000 cannabis executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the globe. The conference will feature 100+ industry-leading speakers, cutting-edge products, and innovative solutions from more than 1,400 exhibitors.

Highlights of MJBizCon 2024 include:

A diverse agenda addressing critical business needs and emerging growth strategies for the cannabis sector.

High-value pre-show forums on specialized topics, including finance, marketing, science, psychedelics, women’s leadership, and industry associations.

Networking opportunities and educational sessions designed to foster collaboration and innovation across the entire cannabis value chain.



“MJBizCon is one of the most prestigious events in the cannabis industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and growth,” said Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN. “We are excited to collaborate with the MJBizCon team and leverage CannabisNewsWire’s syndication capabilities to provide real-time coverage and maximize visibility for speakers, exhibitors, and attendees.”

CNW will amplify event updates via 5,000+ media outlets, while IBN will provide comprehensive social media coverage through its network of 60+ brands, reaching over 2 million followers on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Cherlene Erauda, Marketing Manager, Audience & Content at MJBiz, commented, “IBN and CNW are leaders in cannabis communications, making them ideal partners for this milestone event. Their expertise in content dissemination and social media will be instrumental in amplifying the impact of MJBizCon as we explore transformative industry developments such as cannabis cafes, tax reforms, and innovative business models.”

MJBizCon is a must-attend event for industry stakeholders, from cultivators and retailers to investors and innovators. Registration for the event can be done via this link: https://mjbizconference.com/IBN

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications