New Peer-Reviewed Publication Validates Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) Technology, Reinforcing Leadership in High-Growth Neuromodulation Market

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) announces that its proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology is prominently featured in a newly published editorial in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics. This peer-reviewed article provides compelling validation of Nexalin’s ability to non-invasively treat challenging psychiatric conditions, highlighting the Company’s unique positioning in the rapidly growing neuromodulation market, which is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2028.

The editorial underscores the advantages of the Company’s 15mA DIFS over traditional neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. Unlike low-intensity transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS) or low-intensity transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), which lack sufficient power to reach deeper brain regions, Nexalin’s technology delivers high-intensity frequency-based stimulation capable of activating critical areas such as the hippocampus, amygdala, and insula. Supported by stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) recordings, the findings described in the editorial support the Company’s ability to address previously unmet needs in treating conditions like major depressive disorder (MDD), chronic insomnia and other mental health issues.

“This publication provides robust validation of Nexalin’s technology from a scientific perspective and reinforces the Company’s ability to address significant gaps in the mental health market,” said Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer at Nexalin Technology. “By effectively reaching deep brain regions non-invasively, Nexalin’s DIFS technology has the potential to become a cornerstone in treatment paradigms for psychiatric disorders.”

Key insights from the publication include:

Deep Brain Penetration: Unlike traditional devices, the Company’s 15mA DIFS achieves significant activation of deep brain regions critical for mental health treatment, far surpassing the reach of low-intensity devices.

Tailored Neuromodulation: The article validates that different psychiatric conditions benefit from varying stimulation intensities, a need the Company’s scalable technology uniquely addresses.

Safety and Accessibility: The Company’s technology has the potential to offer a powerful, non-invasive alternative to costly and risk-laden procedures like deep brain stimulation (DBS) or focused ultrasound.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, added, “This publication marks an important milestone as we continue to execute our strategic plan to bring Nexalin’s DIFS technology to market. Our technology’s ability to deliver deep brain stimulation non-invasively not only validates its clinical potential but also strengthens our competitive position in a rapidly expanding industry. We are confident this will drive value for patients and investors alike.”

The editorial further highlights the shortcomings of traditional neuromodulation methods, emphasizing the Company’s competitive advantages in safety, efficacy, and market potential. With this validation, the Company’s goal is to capture a significant share of the growing neuromodulation market, aligning with broader trends in healthcare innovation and precision medicine.

