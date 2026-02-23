Nexalin Participates in and Commends Recent Congressional Momentum Supporting Deep Brain Neurostimulation Research for Veterans and Neurological Disorders

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), developer of Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology for non-invasive deep brain stimulation, commended the recent series of bipartisan Congressional initiatives expanding federal focus on deep brain neurostimulation and related neuromodulation research within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). Nexalin’s team participated in and helped shape specific portions of the legislation to expand veterans’ access to emerging treatments, and commends Congress on the recent passage of appropriations packages that included provisions to support neurostimulation research.

Through Nexalin America, the Company’s division dedicated to U.S. government engagement, the Company participated in advocacy efforts supporting the inclusion of language favorable to deep brain neurostimulation research in selections of the referenced legislative provisions. The recent legislative activity reflects growing federal recognition of non-invasive deep brain neurostimulation - including Nexalin’s Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) - as a high-potential therapeutic approach for traumatic brain injury (“TBI”), post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), stroke recovery, Alzheimer’s disease, and other serious neurological conditions disproportionately affecting millions of Americans, including veterans and aging populations. Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology has been recognized as one of the most sophisticated forms of non-invasive deep brain neurostimulation and is currently being evaluated in research conducted in partnership with UC San Diego and the San Diego VA veterans’ community. If enacted, H.R. 7091 would expand research efforts similar to Nexalin’s ongoing program in San Diego.

Recent Legislative Momentum in Support of Deep Brain Neurostimulation:

H.R. 7091 – Expanding Veterans’ Access to Emerging Treatments Act: Introduced on January 15, 2026, H.R. 7091 recognizes deep brain neurostimulation as an emerging therapy. The bill seeks to expand ongoing clinical trials involving deep brain neurostimulation and other promising technologies while establishing a compassionate use pathway within the VA system. The bill has been referred to the House Veterans Affairs Committee, where it is awaiting further action.

S. Rept. 119-43 – Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026: The report language accompanying this appropriations legislation includes expanded support for neuromodulation research focused on stroke recovery among veterans. The associated appropriations legislation was signed into law by President Trump.

H. Rept. 119-271 – Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026: The report language accompanying this appropriations legislation expands NIH-supported non-human primate research using deep brain stimulation and neuromodulation for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The associated appropriations legislation was signed into law by President Trump.

Collectively, these federal actions signal growing institutional interest and investment in neuromodulation and deep brain neurostimulation technologies and reflect increasing recognition of the need for innovative treatment options for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Strategic Alignment with Nexalin’s VA-Focused Clinical Efforts

Nexalin currently has an ongoing clinical study evaluating its DIFS™ neurostimulation technology for the treatment of traumatic brain injury at UC San Diego, with veterans recruited from the San Diego VA community. The Company believes that expanding Congressional support for deep brain neurostimulation research aligns with its strategic focus on developing non-invasive neuromodulation technologies to address conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

“These legislative developments reflect growing national recognition of neurostimulation technologies as a potential breakthrough category of care. We deeply appreciate Congress’s strong voice in helping to bolster potentially transformational therapies for America’s heroes. We urge Congress to advance H.R. 7091 to help ensure that ’veterans have access to emerging therapies,” said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin. “Veterans face disproportionately high rates of TBI, PTSD, and neurodegenerative disorders. We believe Nexalin America is well positioned to contribute to the advancement of innovative therapies that may improve outcomes for these patients.”

Policy Engagement and Industry Leadership

Nexalin America has actively engaged in policy advocacy efforts supporting the inclusion of deep brain neurostimulation in relevant federal legislation, consistent with the Company’s lobbying disclosure filings. The Company believes its engagement has helped raise awareness of the therapeutic potential of neurostimulation technologies among policymakers.

The expanding federal support for neuromodulation research reinforces Nexalin’s long-term growth strategy and highlights the growing institutional interest in next-generation neurological therapies. The Company believes this support may help advance research pathways, increase awareness within the VA system, and expand long-term opportunities for advanced neurostimulation technologies.

Expanding Market Opportunity

TBI, PTSD, stroke-related neurological impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease collectively represent multi-billion-dollar addressable markets with significant unmet medical needs. As federal research initiatives expand and clinical development pathways evolve, Nexalin believes it is well positioned to participate in the advancement of emerging neurostimulation therapies within the VA system and broader healthcare infrastructure.

The Company remains focused on advancing its clinical programs, strengthening institutional collaborations, and executing on long-term growth initiatives designed to drive shareholder value.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectations concerning legislative or regulatory developments; the potential benefits of the Company's DIFS™ technology; the Company's ability to advance clinical programs and research initiatives; market opportunities and addressable markets; the Company's strategic plans and growth initiatives; and the Company's ability to create shareholder value. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that pending legislation may not be enacted or may not provide the anticipated benefits to the Company; uncertainties regarding regulatory approval processes, including FDA clearance or approval for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to successfully complete clinical trials and demonstrate safety and efficacy; the Company’s limited operating history and history of operating losses; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; competition from other companies developing similar technologies; changes in healthcare policy and reimbursement structures; the Company’s dependence on key personnel; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.



All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com

