Aquant’s Service Co-Pilot Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, an AI SaaS company optimizing service operations for manufacturers, today announced the availability of its Service Co-Pilot in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aquant customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Aquant offers an all-encompassing AI-powered solution designed to elevate service teams across sectors such as manufacturing, medical devices, industrial machinery, among others. Aquant’s platform empowers service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents to bridge the service expertise gap through expert-level, scenario-specific recommendations. Leveraging deep analysis of a company’s service data and expert insights, Service Co-Pilot delivers precise guidance that factors in user skill level, problem complexity, and equipment status for optimal problem-solving.

With Service Co-Pilot, service teams benefit from a continuously evolving AI model that learns from real-world data and feedback, improving troubleshooting accuracy and enabling proactive maintenance. Our solutions foster effective training and drive growth opportunities, positioning service as a strategic asset that contributes directly to business success.

“AI is evolving fast — from copilots that assist to agents that act — but in manufacturing, the key to success is personalization,” said Assaf Melochna, Aquant’s president and co-founder. “Generic AI doesn't cut it when you're troubleshooting complex machinery. That's why Aquant is on a mission to deliver personalized AI that understands the unique challenges of service teams. We build AI that thinks like your best experts, providing precise recommendations that help technicians solve problems faster, with less guesswork. We’re excited to extend Service Co-Pilot’s capabilities to Azure users and look forward to the impact it will have on their service operations.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Aquant, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Aquant, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Aquant at its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Aquant

Aquant provides AI-powered tools that empower service teams in industries like manufacturing, medical devices, and industrial machinery to work smarter and more efficiently. The platform helps service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents bridge the service expertise gap by delivering expert-level recommendations tailored to each specific scenario. Aquant analyzes a company’s service data and expert insights, offering guidance that considers factors like skill level, problem complexity, and equipment state, ensuring precision and relevance. By continuously learning from real-world data and feedback, Aquant not only enhances troubleshooting but also enables proactive maintenance, effective training, and growth opportunities, giving each stakeholder in the service lifecycle the tools they need to make informed decisions. Discover more at www.aquant.ai .

For more information, press only:

Micaela McPadden

PR Manager at Aquant

201-694-9719

Micaela.McPadden@aquant.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56daf928-701b-406a-86ce-71e503320a73