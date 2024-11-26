New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The demand for peripheral artery disease treatment is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of PAD and arteriosclerosis, alongside the rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Additionally, the growing aging population and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are contributing factors to this trend during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading peripheral artery disease treatment companies’ market shares, challenges, peripheral artery disease treatment market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market peripheral artery disease treatment companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global peripheral artery disease treatment market during the forecast period.

In the treatment type segment of the PAD treatment market, the angioplasty balloons in the devices category had a significant revenue share of 43% in the PAD treatment market in 2023.

Notable peripheral artery disease treatment companies such as Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, Cordis, Abbott, AngioDynamics, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd., Contego Medical, Inc., Argon Medical, REX Medical, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Otivio, Reflow Medical Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the peripheral artery disease treatment market.

and several others, are currently operating in the peripheral artery disease treatment market. In March 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, announced enrollment of the first patient in the investigational device exemption (IDE) study, "AGILITY," which assessed the safety and effectiveness of the BD Vascular Covered Stent for the treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

a leading global medical technology company, announced enrollment of the first patient in the investigational device exemption (IDE) study, "AGILITY," which assessed the safety and effectiveness of the BD Vascular Covered Stent for the treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). In October 2023, Cardio Flow, Inc. , a privately held medical device company and developer of minimally invasive devices to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD), announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its FreedomFlow Orbital Atherectomy Peripheral Platform.

, a privately held medical device company and developer of minimally invasive devices to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD), announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its FreedomFlow Orbital Atherectomy Peripheral Platform. In June 2023, Endologix announced that it received FDA approval for its Detour system to treat long, complex superficial femoropopliteal lesions. It treats complex peripheral artery disease by allowing physicians to bypass lesions in the superficial femoral artery by using stents routed through the femoral vein to restore blood flow to the leg.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the peripheral artery disease treatment market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Overview

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common circulatory condition where narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, leading to symptoms like leg pain, cramping, and in severe cases, tissue damage. Treatment for PAD generally focuses on managing symptoms, improving blood flow, and reducing risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Lifestyle changes such as smoking cessation, regular exercise, and a healthy diet are fundamental in preventing further progression of the disease. Medications may include antiplatelet drugs, such as aspirin, to reduce the risk of clot formation, as well as statins to control cholesterol levels. In some cases, medications like cilostazol or pentoxifylline can help improve walking distance by enhancing blood flow.

For more advanced cases of PAD, where lifestyle modifications and medications are insufficient, invasive interventions may be necessary. These can include angioplasty, where a balloon is used to open narrowed arteries, or the placement of stents to keep the arteries open. In severe instances, surgical bypass procedures may be required to reroute blood around blocked arteries. Endovascular techniques, such as atherectomy, where plaques are removed, can also be used to restore proper blood circulation. Additionally, PAD patients are closely monitored for complications such as ulcers or wounds that may not heal properly due to poor circulation, with specialized wound care and, if necessary, amputation being the last resort.





Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of 44% in the global peripheral artery disease treatment market. This growth is driven by increasing government efforts to raise awareness about effective PAD treatments, the rising number of elderly patients, and the growing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Additionally, the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure is further supporting the expansion of the PAD market in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the peripheral artery disease treatment market, get a snapshot of the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Outlook

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

The peripheral artery disease treatment market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of the condition and advancements in therapeutic approaches. PAD is a common vascular disorder, particularly among aging populations and individuals with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and smoking. As the global geriatric population continues to rise, the demand for effective treatments, ranging from medical therapies to surgical interventions, has surged. This market is highly competitive, with key players investing in innovative therapies and products designed to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications, and improve the quality of life for patients.

The treatment options for PAD are diverse and include both pharmacological and procedural interventions. The use of antiplatelet drugs, lipid-lowering agents, and vasodilators is common in managing PAD, particularly in patients with mild symptoms. However, more severe cases require interventional approaches such as angioplasty, stenting, or bypass surgery. Recently, the advent of minimally invasive techniques, such as drug-coated balloons and stents, has revolutionized treatment by offering quicker recovery times and reduced complications. Additionally, the introduction of novel therapies, including gene therapies and biologics, is expected to change the landscape of PAD management significantly.

Emerging trends in the PAD treatment market also include the development of combination therapies, where multiple treatment modalities are used in tandem to improve clinical outcomes. These strategies are designed to address the multifaceted nature of PAD, targeting both the symptoms and underlying causes such as atherosclerosis. Moreover, advancements in personalized medicine are pushing the boundaries of PAD treatment, enabling clinicians to tailor therapies to individual patient profiles, further optimizing therapeutic efficacy, and minimizing adverse effects.

Regulatory support is also a key factor fueling market growth, as health authorities across various regions are increasingly approving new treatments and devices for PAD. The approval of drug-eluting devices and biologics is expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes. However, the market still faces challenges, including the high cost of advanced therapies and limited patient access in rural or low-income regions. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials and research are critical to overcoming the current treatment limitations, which will shape the future direction of the PAD treatment market.

In conclusion, the peripheral artery disease treatment market is set for substantial growth, driven by technological innovations, an aging global population, and the increasing focus on improving patient-specific therapeutic strategies. Key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers, are expected to play pivotal roles in advancing PAD management, while regulatory bodies continue to shape market dynamics with approvals and guidelines.

Get a sneak peek at the peripheral artery disease treatment market dynamics @ Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market CAGR ~7% Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Size by 2034 USD 7.1 Billion Key Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Companies Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, Cordis, Abbott, AngioDynamics, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd., Contego Medical, Inc., Argon Medical, REX Medical, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Otivio, Reflow Medical Inc., and others

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Assessment

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Segmentation Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Devices (Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Peripheral Guidewires), and Drugs Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the peripheral artery disease treatment market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Companies

Table of Contents

1 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Report Introduction 2 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Layout 8 Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the peripheral artery disease treatment market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market Trends

Related Reports

Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted peripheral artery disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Peripheral Arterial Disease Market

Peripheral Arterial Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PAD companies, including NovoNordisk, Takeda, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., Beijing Northland Biotech. Co., Ltd., Ixaka Ltd, Humacyte, Inc., CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Proteon Therapeutics, ReNeuron Limited, Alucent Biomedical, Athersys, ARCA biopharma, Ambulero, Venturis Therapeutics, among others.

Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline

Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key peripheral arterial disease companies, including Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Helixmith Co., Ltd, among others.

Critical Limb Ischemia Market

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key critical limb ischemia companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, AnGes, Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Critical Limb Ischemia Pipeline

Critical Limb Ischemia Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key critical limb ischemia companies, including Pluristem Therapeutics, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New Beta Innovation Limited, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.