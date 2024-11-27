Aramis Group - Capital Markets Day 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, November 27, 2024

Capital Markets Day – 2027 strategy

Shaping the future of car buying: a roadmap to strengthen Aramis Group’s European leadership and drive its profitable growth

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], the European leader in B2C used car sales with operations in six markets, is hosting its Capital Markets Day today at 10:00 am CET.

During the event, the Group will unveil its strategic roadmap and financial targets for 2027. Co-founders and Co-CEOs Guillaume Paoli and Nicolas Chartier, alongside key members of the management team, will present the bold initiatives shaping Aramis Group’s next phase of success.

Having successfully navigated the unprecedented challenges of the automotive industry during the COVID-19 crisis and the war in Ukraine, the Group has emerged stronger than ever. In 2024, Aramis Group sold over 112,000 cars B2C, delivered an adjusted EBITDA of over €50 million, and generated more than €21 million in free cash flow.

Founded in 2001, Aramis Group has become Europe’s go-to platform for purchasing used cars, uniquely positioned to seize the opportunities of a €420 billion, fragmented, and rapidly digitalizing market.

With a proven, unique business model built over 23 years, the Group continues to deliver exceptional value for all stakeholders by leveraging:

End-to-end vertical integration across the value chain;

A highly efficient operating system; and

A proprietary performance engine driving unparalleled results.





Strategic vision for 2027

Building on the momentum of previous successes and favorable automotive market trends, Aramis Group is embarking on an exciting new chapter, anchored by two strategic pillars:

1. Converge and leverage its European platform





This involves improving the performance of all entities by converging towards the Group's Operating System and better leveraging its pan-European scale:

Operational convergence : Aramis Group will strengthen its competitive edge by unifying its operating system, optimizing sourcing practices, and aligning refurbishing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and lead times. Enhanced knowledge sharing across geographies will elevate customer experiences and unlock additional value from its service offerings.





: Aramis Group will strengthen its competitive edge by unifying its operating system, optimizing sourcing practices, and aligning refurbishing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and lead times. Enhanced knowledge sharing across geographies will elevate customer experiences and unlock additional value from its service offerings. Scaling European opportunities: By further developing its internal marketplace, the Group will enhance international arbitrage capabilities, improve margins, and accelerate lead times. Additionally, Aramis Group remains open to relevant M&A opportunities, at the right conditions, leveraging its proven integration playbook to create sustainable growth and consolidate European leadership.





2. Raise the bar





Aramis Group is committed to redefining how Europeans buy cars by continually enhancing its unique model:

Further enhancing customer experience : The Group will expand its “optichannel” experience, ensuring personalized, seamless interactions. It plans to grow its network of customer centers, improve the financing journey for faster, more intuitive processes, and launch a cohesive Group-wide brand platform to unify messaging and drive growth across all markets.





: The Group will expand its “optichannel” experience, ensuring personalized, seamless interactions. It plans to grow its network of customer centers, improve the financing journey for faster, more intuitive processes, and launch a cohesive Group-wide brand platform to unify messaging and drive growth across all markets. Empowering teams with technology and data: Significant upgrades to its C2B purchasing platform and advanced data tools will drive smarter strategies and better outcomes, empowering teams across the whole organization.





Statements from co-founders

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders of Aramis Group: “As we enter this exciting new phase, our strategy focuses on converging on our Operating System, enhancing our model, and leveraging technology and data to empower our teams. We are committed to strengthening our leadership in Europe and continuing to deliver superior customer experience. With the dedication of our teams, our focus on innovation and continuous improvement, and refurbished cars at the heart of sustainable mobility, we are confident in our ability to sustain profitable, cash-generative growth and create exceptional value for all our stakeholders. Aramis Group will continue to set itself apart as a unique player and the preferred platform for refurbished used cars in Europe. The journey to revolutionize car buying in Europe continues!”

Financial guidance

Aramis Group’s strategic roadmap sets the following short and mid-term objectives:

2025 2027 Refurbished volumes Double-digit

organic growth Double-digit

organic CAGR growth



for 2024-2027 Total B2C volumes High single-digit

organic growth High single-digit

organic CAGR growth

for 2024-2027 Adjusted EBITDA > €65 million c. 5%

of revenues Operating working capital



(in days of revenues) Continuous improvement

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

