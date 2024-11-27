U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of EnerSys, C&D Technologies, Crown Battery, NorthStar, Johnson Controls, B.B. Battery, Panasonic, Exide Technologies & CSB Battery

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (SLI, Stationary), Construction (Flooded, VRLA), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Transport Vehicles), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. lead acid battery market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for uninterruptible power supply or uninterruptible power source (UPS) systems in sectors such as oil and gas, healthcare, and chemical will drive market demand.



Robust manufacturing base and rapid growth of the automotive industry in the U.S. will augment demand for vehicle production and this will drive the demand for lead acid battery over the upcoming years. Hybrid and electric vehicles will witness growth on account of ongoing trend of substituting fuel with electric batteries. In addition, the government's stringent regulations on emission norms in order to safeguard the environment and reduce degradation-based options are expected to play a critical role in shaping the overall battery market.



Lead acid battery manufacturing has witnessed significant technology upgradations during the past few years. These trends have resulted in substantial reduction in manufacturing cost of lead acid batteries. Carbon black additives are used in lead acid and expanders as they aid in high power delivery and energy density. Moreover, these additives enable battery developers to extract high efficiency and enhance the life cycle of batteries.





The UPS market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, which can be attributed to growing demand for high power range systems. Increasing trend toward the adoption of UPS systems as an essential power-back up device is expected to favorably impact product demand over the forecast period.



Industrial power, including chemical, shipping, metal, and mining, is the most significant application for lead acid batteries, owing to rapid industrialization in the country. Large manufacturing base of chemical companies, along with presence of multinationals like Bayer, BASF, Dow Chemical, and AkzoNobel, will increase industry penetration over the forecast period.



Moreover, presence of large steel manufacturers such as Hebei Iron & Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corp, WISCO, Jiangsu Shagang Group, Shougang Group, Anshan Iron & Steel Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Bohai Iron & Steel Group, and Valin Group will aid market penetration.



Various companies use these batteries on account of their low cost, high overcharge tolerance, high discharge rates, and low self-discharge. Leading end users include BMW, Toyota, Renault, Daimler, Tesla Motors, Hyundai, GM, Riello UPS, and EAPRO Global Limited. Lead acid batteries can undergo smelting process in order to be recycled and reused.



U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market Report Highlights

SLI batteries dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.8% in 2024.

The stationary lead-acid battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for backup power solutions across various sectors, including telecommunications and renewable energy systems.

The flooded lead-acid battery segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.9% in 2024.

The automotive applications dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.1% in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for vehicles.

The UPS applications segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

The leading players in the U.S. Lead Acid Battery market include:

EnerSys

C&D Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing

Crown Battery

NorthStar

Johnson Controls

B.B. Battery

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Technologies

CSB Battery Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. SLI

4.5. Stationary

4.6. Motive



Chapter 5. U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market: Construction Business Analysis

5.1. Construction Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Construction Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Construction, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Flooded

5.5. VRLA



Chapter 6. U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Automotive

6.5. UPS

6.6. Telecom

6.7. Electric bikes

6.8. Transport vehicles

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

EnerSys

C&D Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing

Crown Battery

NorthStar

Johnson Controls

B.B. Battery

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Technologies

CSB Battery Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qijidg

