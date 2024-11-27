Result of General Meeting - Correction

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



GM RESULTS STATEMENT - CORRECTION

27 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board notes that the announcement of the Company’s General Meeting Results, which was originally made public on 08 November 2024, was erroneously titled “Results of Annual General Meeting” instead of “Results of General Meeting”.

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc, formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities 13,666,309 96 551,492 4 58,860 Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc 13,787,794 97 453,376 3 35,491 Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement 12,076,146 88 1,571,894 12 628,621 Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares 13,065,529 94 853,445 6 357,687 Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares 13,759,212 97 361,805 3 155,644

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181