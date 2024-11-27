$50 Billion Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024-2030: Advancements in Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy & Lung Cancer Cases Fueling Demand

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics is estimated at US$27.7 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.3% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$50 billion by 2030

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is driven by the increasing rates of tobacco consumption, particularly among younger individuals, and also severe air pollution and poor lifestyle choices. As NSCLC represents 80-85% of all lung cancer cases worldwide, the rising incidence of lung cancer is generating a heightened demand for effective therapies.





Key risk factors fueling this trend include exposure to carcinogens from smoking and environmental pollutants, coupled with an aging population that has long been affected by tobacco. Progress in cancer detection and treatment methods, including immunotherapy and targeted therapy, is further driving market expansion, along with enhanced research initiatives and backing from both government and private entities.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market with an estimated share of 42.9% in 2024, driven by a robust healthcare system, increased awareness of early diagnosis, favorable reimbursement policies, and key industry players' presence, especially in the U.S.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the 2024-2030 forecast period, fueled by a large patient base, heightened pharmaceutical R&D, and growing disposable income in countries like China and India. The ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the region, combined with initiatives to promote cancer awareness and the production of affordable biosimilars and generics by local manufacturers, further boosts the region's market growth.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Analysis by Cancer Type



The adenocarcinoma segment is the largest market for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics, accounting for 41% in 2024, due to a significant patient base and various treatment options. This cancer type originates in glandular tissue and is often linked to smoking, with the potential to metastasize to multiple organs, contributing to rising incidence and detection rates.



The segment's growth is further supported by the availability of targeted therapies for specific genetic alterations, as well as ongoing research into immunotherapy and combination treatment approaches. In contrast, the squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 11.4% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by increasing exposure to UV radiation and enhanced awareness initiatives that motivate more patients to pursue treatment.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Analysis by Therapy Type



The targeted therapy segment dominates the NSCLC market, with an estimated share of 39.5% in 2024, due to its clinical advantages like minimal side effects and various treatments available. The move towards precision medicine, which enhances efficacy and tolerability, is leading to a rise in the use of targeted therapies as primary options or combined with chemotherapy and immunotherapy.



On the other hand, the immunotherapy segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by the launch of new products and a growing inclination to utilize the immune system in cancer treatment. This expansion is further bolstered by increased funding from major market players concentrating on creating optimized treatment solutions.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Analysis by End-User



The hospitals segment holds the majority share of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market, with an estimated 54.6% share in 2024. This dominance is due to their comprehensive care capabilities, advanced facilities, and access to multidisciplinary teams, which provide a full range of complex lung cancer treatments, including inpatient services for chemotherapy and surgeries. In contrast, the specialty clinics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by their focus on advanced therapies like targeted treatments and immunotherapy, which provide personalized care and are increasingly favored by patients for their affordability and access to advanced therapies.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

