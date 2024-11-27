AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 27.11.2024
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 206; Unit price: 0.576 EUR
(2): Volume: 9,794; Unit price: 0.577 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 10,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.577 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee