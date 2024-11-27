Green Thumb Industries Repaid on Cansortium Loan

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced it received principal and cash interest payments related to a prior loan to Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium”). Following Cansortium’s recent financing, Green Thumb received approximately $23 million of principal plus 13% accrued interest, adding to its Q3 ending cash balance of $174 million.

“I want to congratulate the Cansortium team on their announcement yesterday and wish them well with the upcoming business combination with RIV Capital,” said Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This investment is a good example of our opportunistic style to allocating capital - we want to have upside optionality combined with downside protection. The result in this case of getting paid back 100 cents on the dollar feels like a win. We look forward to re-allocating these dollars into unique opportunities within our circle of competence to benefit shareholders.”

