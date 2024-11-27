Troilus Provides Update on its 2024 Annual General Meeting Materials amid Canada Post Strike

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG, OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) announces that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the “Strike”), it has sent (via courier), to all registered Troilus shareholders, its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials for the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of Troilus shareholders, to be held at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 36 Lombard Street, Suite 400, Toronto ON, M5C 2X3. The Circular along with related meeting materials (“Meeting Materials”) may be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.troilusgold.com/investors/agm/.

The purpose of the Meeting is to receive and consider the audited annual financial statements, to re-appoint McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration, to elect the directors for the ensuing year, and to consider other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

To facilitate the delivery of the Meeting Materials to non-registered shareholders in the event that the Strike or related events prevent, delay, or otherwise interrupt delivery of the Meeting Materials in Canada, Troilus will deliver, by email, a copy of the Meeting Materials to each registered or non-registered Company Shareholder who so requests (please direct any requests for copies of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to: info@troilusgold.com ).

Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their common shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Objecting Beneficial Owners must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary and will need their specific 16-digit control number to vote via www.voteproxyonline.com.

Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact TSX Trust Company at tsxtis@tmx.com to obtain their 12 digit online voting control number. Note that you must vote your common shares by proxy no later than (i) 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024; or (ii) no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting.

Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting at his discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy.

All Beneficial Owners will have their Meeting Materials mailed by Canada Post following the culmination of the Strike and its related events.

For assistance, registered shareholders and NOBO holders can also contact TSX Trust: Tel: 1-866-600-5869 or Email: tsxtis@tmx.com

The Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024 and the corresponding annual management’s discussion and analysis may also be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies are available upon request.

Shareholders and/or their appointees may listen to the Meeting by way of conference call however votes cannot be cast on the conference call. Conference Call details as follows:

TOLL FREE: (U.S. and Canada): 1-866-261-6767

International: +1 (416) 850-2050

Participant Code: 8442490

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 407-7123

info@troilusgold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the impact of the results on the Company and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company’s inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca . This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.