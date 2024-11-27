Metro is helping Ontario’s “Merrymakers” spread Holiday Joy by extending their impact

Toronto, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across Ontario, Metro sees everyday people doing extraordinary things to spread joy during the holidays to those who need it most. That’s why this season, Metro is recognizing three Metro Merrymakers, bolstering their admirable annual efforts through a total of $15,000 worth of community donations for even greater impact.

“During the holidays, the spirit of generosity and togetherness can be a beacon of hope for many. However, with one in five Canadians relying on charitable services in 2023 and a continued decline in donations over the years, it's clear that more support is needed,” says Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President of Metro. “Our Metro Merrymakers exemplify the extraordinary impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities. By amplifying their efforts with $15,000 in community donations, Metro aims to help these Merrymakers spread even more joy and make an even bigger difference this Holiday Season.”

Derek Durkac, Organizer of the Durkac Festival of Lights - Sudbury

Sudbury’s Derek Durkac has been spreading holiday cheer for 20 years with his famous Festival of Lights , raising an astounding $10,000 and 11,000 food items for his local food bank along the way. As he prepares for his light show’s final year, Metro is proud to recognize him for his decades-long effort and plans to make 2024 his best year yet: setting Durkac up to net out at a lifetime donation of 15,000+ food items, Metro is donating 4,000 non-perishable foods to this year’s Edgar Burton Sudbury Food Drive in his name.

“People like Derek are just like Santa: they don't come around every day, but when they do, they bring magic to the entire community,” shares Owen Marcotte, one of Derek's colleagues and coordinator for the Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive.

From December 6 to 26, grab your cans and loose change and experience the joy of this 50,000-bulb light spectacle in Sudbury! Visit Durkac Festival of Lights’ Facebook page for all location and timing details or donate directly to the Edgar Burton Sudbury Food Drive at SudburyFoodBank.ca/EdgarBurton .

–

Shae London, Executive Director of The Stop Community Food Centre - Toronto

One in ten Torontonians rely on food banks, with the need at its highest during the holidays: in December 2024, The Stop plans to serve up to nearly 1,000 more meals than usual. Couple this with the fact that the drop-in charity has been under a six-month renovation and their interim location is three kilometres away, and there’s a risk that many community members won’t have access to a special holiday meal this season.

“These are unexpected expenses that we were not anticipating. We want to spend our money on feeding people - not moving people,” notes London.

To recognize London, help combat relocation hurdles, and ensure The Stop can spread much-needed holiday cheer through the power of food, Metro will be covering the charity’s transportation costs for their 1,000 extra hot holiday meals this December.

Want to help further this impact during the holidays and beyond? Torontonians can help give the gift of nourishment this season by donating at TheStop.org .

–

The Albertini family, organizers of The Albertini Family's Christmas Display for CHEO - Rockland

With four kids who require regular medical attention, Rockland’s Albertini family has used their annual, 40,000-light holiday display as a fundraiser for CHEO since 2018. Unfortunately, after moving from Orleans to Rockland just a few years back, the Albertinis have struggled to generate attention for their new location, putting their annual fundraising goals at risk.

“The Albertini family’s story is an inspiration to us all,” expresses Emily Jamieson, VP Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement at CHEO. “They have turned their passion for Christmas lights into a way to give back to their community and support a cause that is close to their hearts. We are so grateful for their dedication to the health of children and youth in our community.”

To help this merrymaking family bolster both attendance and donations in 2024, Metro is covering hydro and advertising costs for their dazzling display, donating $1,000 in the family’s name to kickstart their annual fundraising, and matching all additional community CHEO donations up to $1,000.

Be sure to visit and experience the Albertini’s glittering light show in Rockland from December 1 to 25. For timing and location details - and to donate to the CHEO while contributing to Metro’s donation matching - visit the family’s fundraising page .

–

Inspired by Durkac, London, and the Albertinis, Metro is encouraging every Ontarian to be a Metro Merrymaker this season by giving back to their community. From stocking delicious, giftable holiday goodies, to contributing directly to inspiring local initiatives like charity fundraisers, hospice BBQs, and food drives, Metro is committed to powering Ontario communities’ joy-spreading efforts year-round.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn .

Attachment