Enthusiast Gaming Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that Felicia DellaFortuna has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company (“CFO”) to pursue a new opportunity. Alex Macdonald, who had served as CFO of Enthusiast Gaming from its inception until November 2023, has agreed to return as CFO of the Company. His appointment by the Board of Directors will become effective December 31, 2024, concurrently with Ms. DellaFortuna’s resignation.

Mr. Macdonald was an integral part of the growth of Enthusiast Gaming since its founding and successfully led the Company through many of its milestones, including its go-public transaction, multiple offerings and acquisitions, and periods of growth and audience expansion. Since last serving in the role of CFO, Mr. Macdonald has remained with the Company in an operational role focused on the Company’s flagship property, The Sims Resource, where he has successfully led a resurgence in the growth of subscriber counts.

Adrian Montgomery, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming, said, “Felicia was a valued member of the executive team during her time here and a tremendous asset to us as we navigated the past year of transition. We thank Felicia for her contributions and wish her well on her future endeavors. That said, we are incredibly fortunate to have Alex return to his prior role as CFO, where he will bring a wealth of historical knowledge, a deep understanding of our business and industry, and his already strong relationships with the Company’s key stakeholders and the investing community. Felicia and Alex will work closely together over the coming month to ensure a smooth transition as we continue to build on the momentum we have already established this year, driving consistent and profitable growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

