ISC Announces Ticker Symbol Change From “ISV” to “ISC” on the Toronto Stock Exchange

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s stock ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) will change from “ISV” to “ISC” effective as of market open on Monday, December 2, 2024.

As a result of this change, “ISC” will now be the ticker symbol for Information Services Corporation’s common shares listed on the TSX. The change allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company. No action is required by ISC’s shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The CUSIP number for ISC's Class A Limited Voting Shares remains unchanged, and no steps need to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these are not affected by the symbol change.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation and statements related to the anticipated change in ticker symbol. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the ticker symbol change not proceeding and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca