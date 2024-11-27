MINILUXE ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $5 MILLION (USD)

As part of this non-brokered Private Placement, the Company announces that it has signed indications of interests from new and existing investors and that it will offer existing Debenture holders who participate an option to convert their existing Debentures into shares

Boston, MA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) today announces that it has initiated a non-brokered private placement of Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) at a price of USD$0.55 per Subordinate Voting Share for gross proceeds up to USD$5,000,000 and a maximum of 9,090,909 Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Offering”). The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This new capital will come from new and existing investors in the Company and proceeds will be used to fund growth initiatives of the Company including certain new studios (both company owned and planned franchise partnered locations) and product innovation. The Company has seen strong progress on the unit economics of its core base business over the past year and has also identified new operating and franchise partners.

As part of the Offering, the Company is presenting an option for existing holders of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Debentures”) who participate in this new private placement to convert their Debentures to equity. These previous Debentures came from the offering that closed in multiple tranches between November 2023, and April 2024. The specifics of this option to existing holders of such Debentures are described below.

Existing Debenture holders who invest at least 75% of their original principal amount of Debentures in this Offering will have the opportunity to convert their outstanding Debentures, including accrued but unpaid interest, into Subordinate Voting Shares at a discounted price of USD$0.46 per share, representing a discount from the original conversion price of USD$0.52. This structure was designed to create a modest incentive for existing investor participation while still allowing the Company to offer and attract participation from new investors.

While MiniLuxe’s management will evaluate how much (relative to the $5M maximum size and from who it will ultimately accept capital for this private placement, the Company has signed indications of interest from new and existing investors for approximately 25 percent of the maximum offering size. Upon confirming final participation in the conversion option, the Company intends to submit a formal shares-for-debt application to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and will issue a subsequent news release providing additional details at that time. The issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with the conversion of Debentures remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The initial closing of the Offering is expected to occur before the end of the 2024 calendar year, or such other date as the investors and the Company may agree upon, and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and may be sold outside of Canada on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Subordinate Voting Shares in the subscriber's jurisdiction. In the United States, the Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences.

In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . MiniLuxe seeks to empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development, economic mobility, and ownership opportunities. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

