net2phone Named a Leader in Latin American CCaaS by Frost & Sullivan

Frost Radar™ Evaluation Focused on Innovation and Growth as Defining Metrics

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading provider of intelligent communications services for business, today announced that its uContact Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution has been identified as a growth and innovation leader by Frost & Sullivan, the business technology consulting firm, achieving the top quadrant of the Frost Radar™: Cloud Contact Centers in Latin America, 2024 report.

The Frost Radar™ report noted, “Through constant innovation and remarkable market growth of its uContact platform, net2phone has positioned itself as a leader in the Latin American CCaaS realm, offering businesses an omnichannel and AI-enabled contact center platform.”

“uContact is a relative newcomer to the Latin American CCaaS market, so we are particularly pleased to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an innovation and growth leader,” said Daniel Londynski, CEO of net2phone in Latin America. “We will be integrating exciting new AI-powered functionalities in the coming months to significantly enhance the customer experience, while driving efficiencies for our enterprise clients with enhanced analytics and AI-derived insights.”

Frost Radar™ is a proprietary analytical tool to evaluate companies across two key indices: their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to translate their innovations into consistent growth. Frost Radar™ recognizes industry leaders and provides insights into their innovative offerings, competitive advantages, projected growth rates, and business outlook.

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone added, “net2phone’s deeply localized uContact offerings and extensive sales and support network across every key market in Latin America provide our clients with exceptional value and position uContact to outperform.”

