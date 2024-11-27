VCI Global Receives Conditional Letter of Award for US$24 Million AI Contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary, V-Gallant Sdn. Bhd. (“V-Gallant”), is pleased to announce that it has received a conditional Letter of Award valued at approximately US$24 million from Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd. (“Hexatoff Group”) for its proposed data center project in Enstek City, Malaysia.

Under the agreement, V-Gallant has been selected to supply cutting-edge AI hardware and software solutions, including an AI computing system featuring 640 units of NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs. This deployment will support the first phase of Hexatoff Group’s data center development.

Hexatoff Group, a turnkey solutions provider specializing in infrastructure and building construction, is registered with the Ministry of Finance Malaysia and holds the nation’s highest-grade construction license (G7). This collaboration is expected to position Malaysia as a leading hub for AI and digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Recent developments highlight Malaysia’s growing prominence in the data center sector. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the country has approved 12 data center investment projects, covering activities such as cloud computing and data hosting, with a total investment value of around US$21 billion (around RM91 billion) from 2021 to June 30, 2024.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) reported that six of these projects, worth around US$16 billion (approximately RM70 billion), are now operational and strategically located in Johor (four projects), Selangor (one), and Kuala Lumpur (one). These advancements underline Malaysia’s role as a key data center growth market in ASEAN, bolstered by sustained corporate investments and progressive regulatory frameworks.

“With major global players like Microsoft and Google investing billions to establish cloud regions, and NVIDIA partnering with YTL Power International Berhad on a US$4.3 billion AI Cloud Data Center, Malaysia is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Investments by companies such as Equinix and ST Telemedia further highlight the country’s attractiveness as a data center growth hub,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global. “Our partnership with Hexatoff Group supports Malaysia’s vision for innovation and sustainable growth, reinforcing our commitment to advancing AI and digital infrastructure in the region.”

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through five core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, AI & Robotics, and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The AI business delivers GPU servers, GPU cloud computing services, AI and large language model (LLM) solutions, while the Robotics segment focuses on post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd.

Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd. is a leading turnkey solution provider specializing in the construction of infrastructure and buildings in Malaysia. The company is registered with the Ministry of Finance Malaysia and holds the highest-grade construction license (G7), signifying its capability to undertake large-scale projects.

Founded in 2015, Hexatoff Group combines innovative construction methods with over 20 years of collective industry expertise to deliver excellence and reliability in every project. Its portfolio includes notable developments such as Aster Residence, Salak South Residential Development, and Twinz Condominium, collectively valued at over RM200 million in contract awards.

Committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, Hexatoff Group continues to leave a transformative impact on Malaysia’s urban and industrial landscapes, building a legacy of trust and excellence.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://hexatoffgroup.com/.

