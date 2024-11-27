B Lab USCA enters the high art world with a social impact event at Art Basel

Miami, FL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional territories of Tequesta, Mascogos, the Taíno people, and Seminole and Miccosukee Tribes / Miami, FL - Next week, Wednesday, December 4th, B Lab U.S. & Canada and Florida for Good will present The World Is on Its Side, an Art Basel + Miami Art Week Sustainability and Impact Kick-off . Featuring an afternoon of workshops, expert panels, and community engagement catered to artists, business leaders, and the broader creative economy, the event will showcase local and global impact leaders whose work enhances art’s role in advancing climate justice, racial equity, and a fairer economic system.

As a direct translation of the Yoruba word Ayed'egbe, which names a common textile print characterized by repeated patterns of triangles and dots, ‘The World Is on Its Side’ reflects the complex social, economic, and political environment we’re in while symbolizing the impact art - especially when produced by Indigenous and marginalized communities - plays in creating change.

Speaking on B Lab’s first foray into the high art world, B Lab U.S. & Canada CEO Jorge Fontanez shared: “B Lab is committed to its vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. We are excited to extend this conversation to artists whose work centers and advocates for the climate and hear from B Corps leading and actively imagining a future where art and sustainability are intrinsically linked.”

“We strongly encourage anyone curious about how to integrate sustainability and equity into art production, creative projects, and branding to join us and find out alongside like-minded creative peers near and far to Miami. We promise you’ll gain new skills and valuable insights but also a new friend to enjoy our happy hour with, “added Kemi Oritsejafor and João Campos, B Lab U.S. & Canada Managers and Lead Organizers for the event.

Recognizing the impact of the climate crisis, which has resulted in a challenging hurricane season for Florida and the rest of the country, B Lab U.S. & Canada and Florida for Good will be donating half of the event revenue to support survivors and relief efforts.

To learn more about the schedule of panels and workshops for the December 4th event and to register to attend, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/blabuscanada/1476614 .

__________________________________

About B Lab U.S. & Canada

Founded in 2007, the B Lab global network creates standards, policies, and tools for businesses to embed social and environmental impact in their practices and decision-making. B Lab U.S. and Canada is the local organization responsible for certifying B Corporations in North America. Certified B Corporations™ are for-profit companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

With over 2,000 B Corps in the U.S. & Canada, Miami-Dade is one of our fastest-growing communities of B Corps. Learn more about B Corp Certification here.

For more information, visit usca.bcorporation.net.

About Florida For Good

Florida For Good was created to represent sustainable and values-aligned companies in the state. Florida For Good is the connector between B Corps, Conscious Capitalism, 1% For The Planet, like-minded organizations and networks, as well as governments, chambers of commerce and academia. This collective is focused on gathering like-minded individuals and providing resources to help companies find a values-driven path in line with the B Corp Movement.