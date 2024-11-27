TGS Awards Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units

Oslo, Norway (27 November 2024) – TGS has issued awards of Performance Share Units (PSUs) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 408 key employees of the Company, as authorized by the shareholders of the company at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 July 2024. With the exception of certain RSUs, which are secured by the Company’s treasury stock, the PSUs and RSUs are secured by free-standing warrants that, upon vesting of the PSUs and RSUs in accordance with their terms, are convertible to shares of the Company’s common stock. Each PSU represents the right to receive the maximum of one share, while each RSU represents the right to receive one share.

The PSUs are granted to members of the executive and senior leadership teams and will vest 27 November 2027, provided the employee remains employed with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to TGS shares on the terms approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0% to 100%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics: (i) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR), (ii) Relative TSR, and (iii) HSE and Sustainability goals. TSR performance is measured by the three-year period commencing on the Date of Grant and ending on the Vesting Date. HSE and Sustainability performance is measured for the period 1 January 2024 through 31 December 2026.

The RSUs are granted to senior leadership teams and other certain key employees and will also vest on 27 November 2027, provided the employee remains employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against their goals over the three-year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.

The list of PDMRs receiving PSUs and RSUs is attached. The maximum number of new shares to be issued under the awarded PSUs and RSUs is 1,900,000.

