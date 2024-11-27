Vishay Intertechnology’s IHPT Series of Haptic Feedback Actuators With Immersion Licenses Named as 2024 Elektra Awards Finalist

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its IHPT series of haptic feedback actuators with Immersion Corporation licenses has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 Elektra Awards in the category of “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year.” Providing 12 V operation for LCD displays, touchscreens, touch switches, and button control panels for human-machine interfaces (HMI) in automotive and commercial applications, the solenoid-based devices deliver high pulse and vibration capability for clear, high definition (HD) tactile feedback.

Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 17 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the “Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year” category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

Available in four sizes from 29 mm x 21 mm to 44 mm x 37 mm— with force output from 25 N to 120 N — the IHPT actuators feature a compact, two-piece construction with mounting holes for easy installation and direct application of force. The devices’ solenoid-style construction enables a fast response time of 5 ms, and when combined with their high mechanical force, allows them to produce HD haptic effects with operating voltages from 8 V to 16 V. For high reliability in rugged environments, the IHLP series features a rigid copper and iron core construction and high temperature operation to +105 C.

The electromagnetic devices’ low nominal 12 V operation eliminates the need for the additional high voltage circuitry required by other technologies. As a result, the IHPT series can be implemented at a lower cost than competing technologies — including linear resonant, linear wideband, eccentric rotating mass, and piezo actuators — while reducing component height and delivering higher force density. The actuators come bundled with Immersion licenses, so the design-in process is streamlined and costs are lowered further by eliminating the need to purchase a separate license to implement sophisticated haptic effects.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Dec. 10 at IET London, Savoy Place.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com