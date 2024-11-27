Media relations:

Victoire Grux

Tél. : +33 6 04 52 16 55

E-mail : victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Success of Capgemini’s 11th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 27, 2024 – Capgemini announced the large success of its eleventh Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP). For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: “With more than 55,000 employees from 32 countries participating this year, the success of our eleventh share ownership plan confirms the trust that our team members have in the Group’s strategy and ambition. This annual employee shareholder plan is a key tool to make sure they are associated with the benefits of the value we create together."

This eleventh employee shareholding plan was subscribed to by more than 55,000 employees (above last year) in the 32 participating countries. This capital increase, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, represents 1.6% of the Group’s issued share capital and will contribute to maintain Capgemini’s employee share ownership at year end at around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 11, 2024, 2,700,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 153.66 euros corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 175.61 euros (average over the 20 trading days prior to November 7, 2024). The corresponding capital increase of 415 million euros is scheduled for December 19, 2024.

This employee shareholding plan will be carried out without shareholder dilution. As part of the share buybacks announced on October 8, 2024 for this purpose, Capgemini bought back 2,700,000 shares fully allocated to the cancellation objective, at an average price of 175.68 euros per share for a total amount of 474 million euros.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fuelled by its market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the future you want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment