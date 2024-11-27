Half-year report

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

27 November 2024

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2024. The highlights include:

Total return of 8.51 pence per share (6.8% on opening Net asset value) (30 September 2023: loss of 2.87 pence per share)

Net asset value of 131.21 pence per share (31 March 2024: 125.77 pence per share)

£145.7 million fund size (31 March 2024: £140.1 million)

Dividend paid of 3.14 pence per share in the period (30 September 2023: 3.22 pence per share)

Sale of Egress Software Technologies during the period, returning over 7 times cost.





The Board declared a second dividend of 3.28 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2025, which will be paid on 28 February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 February 2025.

The Board also declared a special dividend of 13.50 pence per share, which was paid on 25 October 2024 to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2024 following the sale of Egress.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2024 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/AAEV30Sep2024

A copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website:

www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AAEV

or contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

