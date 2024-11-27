Egide: EXOSENS AND EGIDE STRENGTHEN THEIR LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP

Bollène (France), November 27th, 2024– 6 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

EXOSENS AND EGIDE STRENGTHEN THEIR LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP

Egide (Euronext Growth Paris™ - FR0000072373 - ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components and Exosens (Euronext Paris ™ - FR001400Q9V2 – EXENS), a high-tech company specialized in providing critical technologies for amplification, detection, and imaging, are proud to announce the strengthening of their historical partnership.

Both, leading players in their fields of expertise, are organizing a significant short-term increase in their respective production capacities to respond to an ever-growing market demand while continuing to develop new innovative solutions and strengthening their market positions.

Through this partnership, the complementary skills of Exosens and Egide enable the development of high-performance optoelectronic solutions.

Indeed, the precision of Exosens' components, combined with Egide's expertise in assembly and manufacturing of high temperature co-fired ceramic connectors (HTCC), guarantee products developed collaboratively that meet the most rigorous requirements of defense, nuclear, and life sciences markets.

Thibaut LAVEISSIERE, Group Purchasing Director of Exosens, explains: "Egide's expertise and know-how are essential assets that allow us to offer increasingly high-performing and reliable solutions to our clients. Their ability to develop tailored solutions, perfectly adapted to our needs, is a key factor in our success. We are convinced that this historical and strategic collaboration will continue to bear fruit in the years to come."

Philippe BENSUSSAN, Chairman of Egide Group, declares: "Our partnership with Exosens is a perfect example of how two companies can join forces to create added value. It is a tremendous driver of innovation. We are proud to contribute to Exosens' success and are eager to take on new challenges together."

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

Media relations for Egide:

Fin’Extenso - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Exosens Group - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.exosens.com et LinkedIn

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is included in the MSCI Small Cap, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, and is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

Media relations for Exosens:

Brunswick group – exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir + 33 6 31 89 36 78

Attachment