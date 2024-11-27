U.S. Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), Indication, Study Design, Indication by Study Design, Sponsor, Service, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. clinical trials market size is estimated to reach USD 57.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and growing demand for clinical trials in the U.S. is boosting the growth of the market.



The number of people diagnosed with cancer is expected to increase multi-fold in the coming eight years. Although survivors have increased considerably owing to research in the oncology field, the number of cancer patients is expected to increase across the world. Pancreatic cancer has a poor prognosis with a survival of only 1 to 3 years. Approximately 13 people are diagnosed with GI stromal tumors each day. More than 60, 000 new cases of renal cell carcinoma are diagnosed every year in the U.S. Hence, representing an increasing prevalence of cancer and the need for effective treatments against various types of cancer. Investment in R&D is expected to grow owing to the disease prevalence across the U.S. thereby boosting the industry's growth.





U.S. Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the phase III dominated the market with highest revenue share. These trials are more crucial as they involve 300 to 3000 participants and have a longer period of time. Thus, it is the most expensive phase

By study design, the interventional design segment dominated the U.S. market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on indication, the oncology segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. This growth is due to the growing number of cases of cancer. Thus, a large amount of expenditure is spent on oncology clinical trials.

The leading players in the U.S. Clinical Trials market include:

IQVIA

Fortrea Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

ICON Plc

Wuxi AppTec

Medpace

Syneos Health

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co.

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Caidya



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Clinical Trials Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Regulatory Landscape

3.4. Technological Landscape

3.5. Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2024

3.7. U.S. Clinical Trials Market Analysis Tools

3.8. Product Pipeline Analysis by Stage

3.8.1. Therapeutics in Development

3.8.2. Vaccines in Development



Chapter 4. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Clinical Trials Market: Phase Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Phase I

4.4. Phase II

4.5. Phase III

4.6. Phase IV



Chapter 5. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Interventional

5.4. Observational

5.5. Expanded Access



Chapter 6. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Clinical Trials Market: Indication Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Autoimmune/Inflammation

6.3.1. Autoimmune/Inflammation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.3.3. Multiple Sclerosis

6.3.4. Osteoarthritis

6.3.5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

6.4. Pain Management

6.4.1. Pain Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Chronic Pain

6.4.3. Acute Pain

6.5. Oncology

6.5.1. Oncology Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Blood Cancer

6.5.3. Solid Tumors

6.6. CNS Conditions

6.6.1. CNS Conditions Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Epilepsy

6.6.3. Parkinson's Disease (PD)

6.6.4. Huntington's Disease

6.6.5. Stroke

6.6.6. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

6.6.7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

6.6.8. Muscle Regeneration

6.7. Diabetes

6.8. Obesity

6.9. Cardiovascular



Chapter 7. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Indication by Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Clinical Trials Market: Indication Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Autoimmune/Inflammation

7.4. Pain Management

7.5. Oncology

7.6. CNS Conditions

7.7. Diabetes

7.8. Obesity

7.9. Cardiovascular



Chapter 8. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Clinical Trials Market: Sponsor Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Protocol Designing

8.4. Site Identification

8.5. Patient Recruitment

8.6. Laboratory Services

8.7. Bioanalytical Testing Services

8.8. Clinical Trial Data Management Services



Chapter 9. U.S. Clinical Trials Market: Sponsor Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Clinical Trials Market: Sponsor Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

9.3. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.4. Medical Device Companies



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Market Leaders

10.1.2. Emerging Players

10.2. Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.3. Key Company Profiles

IQVIA

Fortrea

PAREXEL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

ICON Plc

Wuxi AppTec

Medpace

Syneos Health

AstraZeneca

Merck

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Caidya

