Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity received $80,000 grant from Wells Fargo to expand access to affordable homes in southern Dallas

Dallas, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded $80,000 in funding to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity to build an affordable home in southern Dallas. Dallas Habitat is one of 179 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded grant funding through the 2024 Wells Fargo Builds program to increase access to affordable homes across the U.S.

The grant helped volunteers from Dallas area Wells Fargo branches, Dallas Habitat, and local families build a new home in a region of Dallas that is revitalizing with new and restored homes and engaged families. It comes at a time when at least one in five Texas households spend over half of their income on housing, and the number of Dallas-area families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise.

Ethiopian-born Ketema Hora and Serkalem Wondiye Eliyas, who moved to Dallas 15 years ago to work and raise their 18- and one-year-old children, are among Dallas families seeking homeownership for their growing family, while escalating home prices put the dream out of reach. Grants like the one from Wells Fargo help families like Ketema and Serkalem’s achieve their dream of homeownership.

“Dallas Habitat is honored to receive this grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation” says Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Ashley Brundage. “Dallas Habitat is on a quest to dramatically improve Dallas’ housing crisis, and it is thanks to the funding support and partnerships with organizations like Wells Fargo that make building affordable homes possible.”

This funding is part of a $6.375 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the 2024 Wells Fargo Builds program to help support more than 290 families in communities nationwide.

The Dallas family, who will take ownership of the new Habitat home built alongside Wells Fargo volunteers, will be announced in the coming months.



About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs,

Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically

bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers — we will break the

cycle of poverty and transform our communities. In the last 20 years alone, Dallas Habitat has built or rehabbed homes for more

than 1,300 low-income families using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability. Since its inception

in 1986, Habitat has invested nearly $200 million in more than 25 Dallas-area neighborhoods. More at www.dallasareahabitat.org,

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), or YouTube pages.

