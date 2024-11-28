ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (Q3)

Q3 Interim report August – October 2024 for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is now available at https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports

Report summary:

JULY – SEPTEMBER 2024

Recurring revenue, adjusted for discontinued operations*, increased by 20.6% to SEK 62.8

(52.1) million

(52.1) million Recurring revenue, excluding adjustments for discontinued operations, increased by 13.6 %

to 62.8 (55.3) million



to 62.8 (55.3) million Net sales, adjusted for discontinued operations*, increased by 30.7% to SEK 148.8 (113.8)

million

million Net sales, excluding adjustments for discontinued operations, increased by 28.9 % to SEK

148.8 (115.4) million

148.8 (115.4) million Gross margin* decreased to 57.9% (62.5%)



Adjusted EBITDA* was SEK 22.9 (12.0) million





CEO comment

GROWTH IN RECURRING REVENUE AND STRATEGIC EXPANSION

Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK

148.8 (113.8) million, with recurring revenue

rising by 20.6% to SEK 62.8 (52.1) million,

representing 42.2% of net sales. The growth in

recurring revenue reflects our strategic focus

on building a solid foundation of recurring

revenue streams.

Simultaneously our overall adjusted EBITDA

grew to SEK 22.9 (12.0) million underscoring

our ability to manage costs effectively and

enhance profitability. This achievement is

particularly noteworthy given the somewhat

reduced gross margin. The lower gross margin

is mainly attributable to the increased share of

third- party solutions in our recurring revenue

mix following recent acquisitions and is

anticipated to improve as integration and

software migration activities progress.

During the quarter, we signed a notable new

deployment project in Germany with an

existing key client, which has now entered the

full execution phase. Additionally, we recently

won a significant tender for a new enterprise

customer contract in Sweden with

Praktikertjänst, a leading national healthcare

provider. The contract involves the rollout of a

completely new digital signage network across

1,000 locations, comprising approximately

2,500–3,000 screens.

We effectively continue to grow service

projects outside Europe, both in the US and

MEA regions. Our pipeline of mid- and long-

term prospects, both locally and

internationally, has grown considerably, driven

by a strong commercial trend with new

business wins. The group-wide sales

transformation project is nearing completion,

resulting in a rapidly growing sales funnel

across all countries. Notably, orders signed

from new customers have more than doubled

year-to-date. While we experienced continued

delays in certain hardware projects during Q3,

our overall momentum remains positive,

fuelled by growth in both new and existing

business.

Our acquisition of Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd

in the UK earlier this year continues to

generate significant value for the group, both

in terms of financial performance and

enhanced market penetration for our software

products. Our software suite recently achieved

a record number of recognitions at key

international awards, further enhancing its

reputation as a high-quality offering and

strengthening our ability to position our

solutions across a wide range of markets and

segments.

OUTLOOK

Our long-term plan and investment initiatives

for growth are now visibly supported by the

execution of our 2024 strategic growth

transformation plan.

In addition, our acquisitions provide additional

growth in the medium term, alongside

increased organic growth, showcased by new

key customer projects, strong growth in new

prospects pipeline as well as a growing share

of incoming requests.

Hanover transformation projects are nearing

completion, and we anticipate significantly

lower exceptional costs related to these

initiatives next year. As always, we maintain

our commitment to prioritizing and investing in

activities that foster long-term growth and

enhance our focus on customer satisfaction in

addition to enhancing our software product

quality. I would like to thank all our co-

workers for their tireless commitment to

customer success and thank our customers

for their continued trust.

Anders Olin

President and CEO

Malmö, 28 November 2024

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 08:00 CET on 28 November 2024

- Full report attached and available at https://ir.zetadisplay.com

Upcoming reporting sessions



ZetaDisplay AB (publ) year-end report will be

published on ir.zetadisplay.com in February,

week 9, 2025.

For further questions, please contact:



Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with 120,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs approx. 240 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com.





