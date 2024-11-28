SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global onchain technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 28, 2024.

OKX Ventures, Polychain Capital and Delphi Digital Report: AI-Crypto Convergence to Drive Next Wave of Tech Innovation

OKX Ventures, in collaboration with Polychain Capital and Delphi Digital, today published a report highlighting how the synergy between AI and crypto technologies is set to revolutionize various sectors.

According to research insights from OKX Ventures' Research team, Polychain Capital's Researcher Sven Wellman and Delphi Digital's Analyst Pondering Durian, the report dives into several key areas where the convergence of AI and crypto is driving significant transformation:

Decentralization of AI development: A shift towards decentralized, permissionless AI models is challenging the dominance of tech giants, paving the way for unprecedented innovation and democratization of AI technology

A shift towards decentralized, permissionless AI models is challenging the dominance of tech giants, paving the way for unprecedented innovation and democratization of AI technology Revolutionizing computing power: Emerging distributed computing power markets, exemplified by platforms like io.net and Prodia, are reshaping traditional AI computing paradigms. These innovative approaches have the potential to outpace centralized computing resources in the near future

Emerging distributed computing power markets, exemplified by platforms like io.net and Prodia, are reshaping traditional AI computing paradigms. These innovative approaches have the potential to outpace centralized computing resources in the near future Crypto-driven data ecosystems: Cryptocurrency economic models are proving highly effective in incentivizing user participation across the AI data value chain. This includes crucial activities such as data contribution, labeling and validation, addressing a critical need in AI development

Cryptocurrency economic models are proving highly effective in incentivizing user participation across the AI data value chain. This includes crucial activities such as data contribution, labeling and validation, addressing a critical need in AI development AI-crypto convergence in content creation: The synthesis of AI and crypto technologies is giving rise to novel forms of content creation. Platforms such as Myshell are empowering users to construct and monetize customized AI agents, fostering a new era of digital creativity and entrepreneurship

The report also emphasizes the importance of market demand orientation, solid business models beyond narratives, and the necessity for teams with strong AI backgrounds in the evolving crypto-AI sector. Additionally, the report predicts that the future of AI will likely be characterized by an intelligent network of diverse models and agents, rather than dominated by a few supermodels. This decentralized future presents significant opportunities for blockchain and crypto technologies to enable coordination and governance of these resources.

To read the full research report, please visit: https://www.okx.com/learn/okx-crypto-evolution-series-three

