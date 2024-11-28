United States Proton Therapy Market Forecasts Report 2025-2033: California, Expanding Insurance Coverage, and Increasing Cancer Incidences Fueling Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Proton Therapy Market Report Forecast by Indication. States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Proton Therapy market had reached US$1.04 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$2.67 billion during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.97%

Proton therapy is a highly advanced form of radiation that utilizes protons instead of X-rays for cancer treatment. Narrower radiation margins because of precise treatment which will harm cancer cells less than other tissues surrounding will make it especially suitable for use near vital organs such as the brain, spine, or heart. Among the advantages of proton therapy: Reduction of side effects and high outcome percents have helped many to take advantage of it in a bid to treat various forms of cancers like pediatric cancers, prostate cancer, and head and neck cancers.





Proton therapy is fast being adopted in the United States, where its efficiency and growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers are contributing factors. Proton therapy consumes the greatest number of therapies in the United States, which boasts of a highly developed health care infrastructure and several proton therapy centers. With cancer incidence projected to rise worldwide, growing technological advancements in proton therapy spur demand in the treatment. Proton therapy insurance is also becoming more accessible, thereby opening more access to more patients in the country.



Increasing Cancer Incidence in USA



The increasing incidence of cancer is the most significant growth driver for the proton therapy market. Every year, millions of new cancer cases are diagnosed in the United States, and most of them require advanced treatment. Proton therapy is much more precise radiation treatment without the destruction of surrounding healthy tissues. It would be very ideal for children and cancers located at close proximity to critical organs.

With the continued increase in cancer incidence, an increasing need for effective and less-invasive treatments like proton therapy stimulates the development of proton therapy centers around the country. According to Pubmed, new cases of cancer that are bound to be registered in the United States amount to 2,001,140 and 611,720 cancer deaths in 2024.



Technological Advancements in Proton Therapy



New technology advancements have witnessed a great share in the growth of the proton therapy market in the United States. Most of its recent developments including pencil beam scanning and image-guided proton therapy have improved the precision and velocity of treatments. This is, therefore, making proton therapy much more appealing. Other benefits are smaller size designs for proton therapy systems that decrease both the cost and space requirements, thus making it possible for more treatment facilities to offer this type of treatment.

Advances enhance patient outcome with a lower total cost of care. In addition, as newer technology becomes available, access to proton therapy, as well as its effectiveness when applied to cancer treatment, increases. January 2024, The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) released a new study in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology-Biology-Physics, which summarizes the application of proton therapy in treating various diseases and tumor locations.



Expanding Insurance Coverage



Another reason why the proton therapy industry is doing so well is due to the expansion of insurance coverage in the United States. Generally, one of the significant contributory factors to the generally restricted access to the therapy has been its expensive treatment costs. However, increasing knowledge of its benefits, increasingly more insurance is underwriting it for various kinds of cancers, especially when other traditional forms of radiation therapy risk causing more side effects.

Such broad coverage makes the therapy available to an all-inclusive range of patients, thus the demand increases. Improvement of reimbursement policies will encourage the proton therapy market in the coming future. The UC Board of Regents has also cleared for construction a next-generation UCSF cancer treatment center, UCSF research space, a life sciences incubator, and primary and specialty care clinics as part of the redevelopment of the Dogpatch Power Station in southeast San Francisco.



California Proton Therapy Industry



The proton therapy industry in California is booming due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing numbers of cancer patients in the state. It's on the front edge of innovation in cancer treatment and contains some of the world's most impressive proton therapy centers, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

The focus of the state on personalized medicine and its non-invasive approach drives high demand for proton therapy. Growing public awareness of the advantages of proton therapy and support at the state level for advanced medical technology are further advancing the industry. California is likely to be the leader in the global market of proton therapy for a long time.



United States Proton Therapy Company Analysis



Some major companies in the United States proton therapy industry are IBA, Varian Medical System, Hitachi Ltd, Mevion Medical Systems, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



United States Proton Therapy Company News



June 2024, Atlantic Health System plans to acquire and install a MEVION Proton Therapy SystemT at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center in New Jersey, scheduled for installation in 2025.



March 2023, The first participant in a clinical trial of FLASH proton therapy for chest bone cancers has completed treatment at the Cincinnati Children's/University of Cincinnati Medical Center Proton Therapy Center.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. United States Proton Therapy Market

5.1 Historical Trend

5.2 Forecast Trend



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Indication

6.2 By Set-up Type

6.3 By State



7. Indication

7.1 Head & Neck Cancer

7.2 Sarcoma

7.3 Pediatric Cancer

7.4 Gastro-intestinal Cancer

7.5 Prostate Cancer

7.6 Lung Cancer



8. Set-up Type

8.1 Single Room

8.2 Multi - Room



9. State

9.1 California (CA)

9.2 Massachusetts (MA)

9.3 Texas (TX)

9.4 Florida (FL)

9.5 Oklahoma (OK)

9.6 Pennsylvania (PA)

9.7 Illinois (IL)

9.8 Virginia (VA)

9.9 New Jersey (NJ)

9.10 Washington (WA)

9.11 Missouri (MO)

9.12 Tennessee (TN)

9.13 Louisiana (LA)

9.14 Minnesota (MN)

9.15 Arizona (AZ)

9.16 Maryland (MD)

9.17 Ohio (OH)

9.18 Michigan (MI)

9.19 District of Columbia (DC)

9.20 Georgia (GA)

9.21 New York (NY)

9.22 Alabama (AL)

9.23 Utah (UT)

9.24 Arkansas (AR)



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Reimbursement Policy

12.1 Reimbursement Policies for Patients

12.2 Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers



13. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

13.1 Proton Accelerator

13.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)

13.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)

13.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

13.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

13.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

13.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

13.1.7 Super-conducting Cyclotrons

13.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

13.2 Beam Transport System

13.3 Beam Delivery System

13.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

13.3.2 Beam Scanning

13.4 Nozzle

13.4.1 Single Scattering

13.4.2 Double Scattering

13.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

13.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

13.5 Treatment Planning System

13.6 Image Viewers

13.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

13.8 Human Resource



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 IBA

14.1.1 Business overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Sales Analysis

14.2 Varian Medical System

14.3 Hitachi Ltd.

14.4 Mevion Medical Systems

14.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

