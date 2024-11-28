Survey: Half of Canadians plan to trim their holiday budget, while a third are more likely to make a charitable donation this year

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Black Friday and Giving Tuesday, a new charitable giving survey from Plan International Canada reveals how Canadians are prioritizing their holiday budgets in the current uncertain economic environment. The survey reveals that while more than half (51%) plan to reduce their holiday budgets and cut their nonessential spending (56%), around a third (31%) are more likely to make a charitable donation compared to last year.





The survey of 1,511 individuals reveals a potential reason why: Half of respondents say Canadians in general care about social issues, even when these do not directly impact them, and almost two-thirds (64%) feel that awareness of social issues is more important than ever.

“We are encouraged that despite the economic uncertainty, Canadians intend to maintain their charitable donations,” said Nadine Grant, vice president of international programs and business development at Plan International Canada. “Our holiday giving program, Gifts of Hope, is designed to meet the needs of those looking to give back in an affordable and impactful way. It presents an opportunity for Canadians to stay true to their generous spirit while also helping tackle the greatest challenges girls face around the world.”

Other survey highlights:

Half (50%) feel that Canadians care about social issues, even without a direct impact on themselves; 49% of women and 39% of men count themselves among this group.

Over half (57%) stated that their donation doesn't need to show immediate results.



Plan International Canada’s Gifts of Hope program provides tangible goods and vital services to children and families around the world who are most in need. Many gifts are matched by government or institutional partners, increasing their impact. Last year, the program assisted 196,768 individuals with 10,717 metric tons of food and provided 1.7 million learning materials to 46,026 children around the world, numbers that represent only a fraction of the program’s full reach.

Featured gifts:

Food Baskets are filled with staples like beans, cooking oil, cereal blends and sugar ($50, matched 7x for a total $400 value).

are filled with staples like beans, cooking oil, cereal blends and sugar ($50, matched 7x for a total $400 value). School Essentials provide schools in low-income countries with all the basics needed to give students the best possible education and the best possible start to life ($18 or $50, matched 4x for a total $90 or $250 value).

provide schools in low-income countries with all the basics needed to give students the best possible education and the best possible start to life ($18 or $50, matched 4x for a total $90 or $250 value). Girl Power offers girls nourishment, education and protection to keep them safe from early and forced marriages ($100, matched 8x for a total $900 value).

offers girls nourishment, education and protection to keep them safe from early and forced marriages ($100, matched 8x for a total $900 value). The Dad Club facilitates community fathers’ groups, where they can meet to learn and talk about maternal, newborn and child health, as well as family planning and men’s roles in these areas ($29, matched 4x for a $145 value).

facilitates community fathers’ groups, where they can meet to learn and talk about maternal, newborn and child health, as well as family planning and men’s roles in these areas ($29, matched 4x for a $145 value). Help Refugee Children provides basic food, water and shelter, keeping children safe, reuniting them with their families and giving them hope that life will once again feel normal ($75, matched 5x for a $450 value).



About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships with and for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We’re determined optimists, and we will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information.

*These findings are from an online survey conducted by Plan International Canada from November 12 to November 14, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,511 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

