The McGill University Health Centre’s Dr. Renzo Cecere wins the 2024 Trottier Webster Innovation Award

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is thrilled to announce that Dr. Renzo Cecere, Cardiac Surgeon at the MUHC and Director of the Myocardial Regeneration Lab at the Research Institute of the MUHC (RI-MUHC) has been recognized by the Trottier Family Foundation and the R. Howard Webster Foundation, who have awarded him with this year’s prestigious Trottier Webster Innovation Award.

Established in 2019, both Foundations generously pledged a gift of $3 million to the MUHC Foundation to support outstanding research projects at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The competition offers a $100,000 annual prize to advance the most innovative research project, recognizing its transformative potential and impact on patient care.

This prestigious award highlights Dr. Cecere’s innovative work in advancing personalized heart care using stem cell research, with a particular focus on addressing complex arrhythmias.

“I want to thank the Trottier Family Foundation and the R. Howard Webster Foundation for this incredible recognition, which I consider among the highest honours of my career. Philanthropy funds vital ideas in the early stage—and this is what changes the course of medicine.”

—Dr. Renzo Cecere, Cardiac Surgeon, MUHC

Cardiac arrhythmias disrupt the heart's rhythm, and while some respond to standard treatments, complex cases like ventricular tachycardia carry higher risks, including sudden cardiac arrest.

“These cases are often difficult to manage with medication or defibrillators alone, which is what motivated me to explore new solutions,” says Dr. Cecere. “This stem cell research translates directly into patient care—and not in generations, but in the short term. The Trottier Webster Innovation Award will help realize this big dream for heart care even sooner.”

Inspired by an unexpected link between radiation therapy and reduced arrhythmias in cancer patients, Dr. Cecere’s team is investigating radiation as a treatment for ventricular tachycardia. Using stem cells derived from a patient’s blood, the team creates heart muscle cells to test the effects of radiation in real-time. This innovative platform enables non-invasive testing to determine optimal radiation doses and personalized outcomes for each patient.

“Supporting bold innovation is central to our mission at the Trottier Family Foundation. We are proud to champion Dr. Cecere’s groundbreaking heart research, which holds tremendous potential to improve patients’ lives. His work reinforces the MUHC’s role as a leader in transformative cardiac research."

—Claire Trottier, Trottier Family Foundation

Over the past five years, the Trottier Family Foundation and the R. Howard Webster Foundation have partnered with the MUHC Foundation to advance cutting-edge research with the potential to transform diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. This competition acts as a catalyst for securing larger funding opportunities, providing RI-MUHC researchers with the resources needed to bring their innovative ideas to life.

“Dr. Cecere’s dedication to advancing personalized heart care is what sets his work apart. At the R. Howard Webster Foundation, our mission is to fuel scientific innovation that will revolutionize the standard of health care. We’re thrilled to honour Dr. Cecere, whose research illustrates that tomorrow’s care is actively being worked on—and will benefit all Quebecers.”

—Lucy Riddell, R. Howard Webster Foundation

Dr. Cecere’s research has already shown promising results in the lab, and Dr. Cecere’s team—consisting of electrophysiologists, radiation oncologists, and nuclear physicists—is now working to understand the underlying mechanisms of how radiation affects heart muscle cells and which patients are most likely to benefit. With personalized heart care at the forefront, this innovative approach could enable patients to avoid medications that have limited effectiveness and harmful side effects.

“Dr. Cecere’s research is a model for how innovative therapies are tested and refined. This award celebrates his commitment to advancing heart care through cutting-edge science and we couldn’t be happier to be able to be shining a light of what’s possible, and the profound impact this work could have on patient care.”

—Dr. Rhian Touz, Executive Director of the MUHC

The MUHC Foundation is especially proud to partner with the Trottier Family Foundation and the R. Howard Webster Foundation to promote medical innovation that will transform the standard of heart care for Quebecers.

“Dr. Cecere's innovative work reflects the very heart of the MUHC Foundation’s mission—which is to drive forward cutting-edge research that translates into more lives saved. His dedication and multidisciplinary approach to solving complex heart issues is an inspiration to all.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President & CEO of the MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

