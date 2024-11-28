Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 28 November at 3:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 86412/10/14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 40.5071 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.5071 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 40.5113 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.5113 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-28

Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 302.08 DKK

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 302.08 DKK

____________________________________________

In total, all disposals reported above are 12,625 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com