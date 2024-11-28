CWF Calls on Canadians to Donate for Giving Tuesday and Double Their Impact for Conservation

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of Giving Tuesday, Canadians will have the opportunity to double their impact for conservation by donating to the Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF).

“Every day, our wildlife must navigate shrinking habitats, polluted waterways, and fragmented ecosystems. They cannot stand up for their right to exist as their homes are being destroyed by the effects of climate change, brought on by human activity. But you have the power to speak for them. Your voice and support give them a fighting chance at survival,” said Dean McJannet, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer of CWF.

Leading up to Giving Tuesday Dec. 3, every donation will be matched, doubling the impact to help CWF address critical conservation issues. The facts are alarming:

Canada is home to nearly 80,000 species of plants and animals, many of which are in decline.

Twenty per cent of Canadian species are at risk of extinction.

Climate change has intensified natural disasters like wildfires, floods and droughts, making it harder for wildlife to survive and adapt.



In addition to the Giving Tuesday promotion, CWF provides many other ongoing opportunities for charitable giving.

With this support, CWF conservation programs make a real difference.

CWF has created pollinator-friendly habitats across Ontario and Quebec to support crucial species like bees and butterflies.

CWF is partnering with the fishing industry to introduce on-demand fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, reducing entanglement risks for North Atlantic Right Whales.

CWF has restored access to more than 3.3 million square metres of habitat at 26 sites throughout British Columbia, giving fish and other aquatic species a fighting chance.



For more information and to make a contribution, visit GiveAGiftToWildlife.ca .

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

