OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 16.00 P.M., CHANGES IN THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Board of Directors Resolved a Directed Share Issue to the Personnel of the Company for the Transfer of Savings Shares in the Share Savings Plan

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (“Company” or “OmaSp”) established a share savings plan for the employees of the Company (“OmaOsake plan”) on 29 February 2024. The main terms and conditions of the OmaOsake plan were described in a stock exchange release issued on 29 February 2024. In the OmaOsake plan, the employees have the opportunity to save a proportion of their salary and invest the savings to the shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The savings are used to acquire shares two times a year.

To implement the OmaOsake plan, the Board of Directors resolved to issue a total of 17,534 new shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The share issue is directed, deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right, to the participants of the OmaOsake plan. The Company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, since the purpose of the share issue is to implement the OmaOsake plan in accordance with its terms and conditions. The share issue is based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2024.

The new shares are the savings shares subscribed for with the savings accumulated under the OmaOsake plan during 1 April – 30 September 2024. The shares have been subscribed for EUR 11.44 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the share during 1 October – 31 October 2024, deducted by 10 per cent. The subscription price is credited to the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The estimated registration date of the new shares to the trade register is 12 December 2024 and the new shares are estimated to be traded alongside the old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 13 December 2024. After the share issue, the number of Oma Savings Bank Plc's shares is 33,292,771.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 47 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.