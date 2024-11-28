Purpose Investments Releases 2024 Annual Report with Actuarial Review for Its Longevity Pension Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to release the third annual report for its Longevity Pension Fund (“Longevity” or “the Fund”), the world’s first income-for-life mutual fund designed to provide income security for retired Canadians. The report comprises two main sections: the first section, prepared by Purpose, provides a recap of the Fund’s performance in 2024; the second section is a detailed third-party actuarial review conducted by TELUS Health.

“In its third year of operation, the Longevity Pension Fund continues to stay true to its core objective of providing lifelong monthly income to Canadian retirees,” says Fraser Stark, President of Longevity Retirement Platform at Purpose Investments. “Moreover, I’m happy to share that with funding levels now well above target, our Income Policy calls for an increase in distributions across all five cohorts in 2025, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to secure our clients’ retirement futures."

The increase in distribution levels highlights the continued strength of our funding strategy and our focus on delivering value to retirees. The table below outlines the specific changes in annual distribution levels for each decumulation cohort:

DECUMULATION COHORT (F-series) 5 4 3 2 1 2024 annual distribution per unit $6.150 $6.150 $6.500 $6.900 $7.400 2025 annual distribution per unit $6.233 $6.335 $6.684 $7.107 $7.622





DECUMULATION COHORT (A-series) 5 4 3 2 1 2024 annual distribution per unit $5.650 $5.650 $6.000 $6.400 $6.900 2025 annual distribution per unit $5.726 $5.820 $6.170 $6.592 $7.107



In February 2022, Purpose developed an Income Policy that describes how distribution levels are managed and how much distribution levels may be adjusted under different scenarios. “We take a funding-level approach to managing the distribution levels,” says Fraser Stark. “Using our diversified, pension-style portfolio strategy, the Fund achieved an impressive 12-month net return of 16.19% as of September 30, 2024. And as reflected in TELUS’s actuarial review, we’re eager to continue to provide stable retirement income for our decumulation investors as we enter the new year.”

The actuarial review confirms that Purpose Investments follows the approach as described in the Income Policy, and that the long-term evolution of distribution levels is expected to rise in the majority of cases. The results of the Annual Review further validate that Longevity is on track to achieve its objective of providing lifetime income.

To read the full 2024 Annual Report and gain a comprehensive understanding of the Fund’s performance and strategies, please visit RetireWithLongevity.com/report2024.

About Longevity Pension Fund

The Longevity Pension Fund is the first product released as part of a new holistic retirement solutions platform launched by Purpose Investments. For more information about Longevity and Purpose’s mission to help Canadians redefine retirement with income for life, please visit RetireWithLongevity.com.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $22 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

