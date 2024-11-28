Fortude deepens relationship with Infor to drive further growth in Australia/New Zealand through its Channel Partner status

Melbourne, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, a global digital solutions company today announced that it has been appointed an Infor Channel Partner for Australia and New Zealand. The company has been an Infor Alliance Partner for over a decade and with its entry into the channel network space, has the potential to exponentially grow its business.

Fortude has been instrumental in helping businesses in the region implement, optimise and successfully manage their Infor solutions. With many long-standing customers such as Australian dairy giant Bega, ForestOne and Patties Foods – the company aims to scale its offering and broaden its experience through the channel space.

Welcoming Fortude as a channel partner for ANZ, Terry Smagh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor said: “We are excited about Fortude’s expanded partnership with Infor. The ecosystem is instrumental to Infor’s growth in Australia & New Zealand -- we seek long-term, strategic collaborations with our channel and alliance partners, and are committed to helping them succeed through continuous partner training and education. Fortude’s strength lies in its expertise in vertical industries, in particular food & beverage, manufacturing and distribution; while Infor’s multi-tenant CloudSuites with GenAI and industry-specific automation and process mining capabilities enhance Infor’s solutions built to drive value for customers.”



Commenting on the partnership, Fortude’s Cameron Greening, Chief Revenue Officer for APAC said, “This evolution in our partnership reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier enterprise solutions while maximizing value for our customers. As an Alliance Partner, we’ve worked closely with Infor to provide advisory and implementation services. Now, as a Channel Partner, we are positioned to go even further by offering Infor’s innovative software solutions directly to our customers. This expanded partnership allows us to deliver comprehensive end-to-end software and services—from solution design to delivery—ensuring you get the full benefit of Infor’s powerful tools across ERP, supply chain, financials, and more.”

He added “Our new role as a Channel Partner enables us to provide a complete experience for a customer’s specific business needs, helping optimise operations, improve performance, and accelerate growth.”

The expansion into the channel partner space further underscores the company’s continued commitment to delivering customer value, complementing its ongoing investments in services, solutions and AI technology.

