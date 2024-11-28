ProCap Concludes Another Successful Summit in Hoi An, Vietnam

London, UK, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 8-11 November 2024, ProCap held another successful summit at the Hoiana Resort in Hoi An, Vietnam. Over 800 business leaders and associates graced the summit in central Vietnam as they were given the exclusive opportunity to trial, test, and execute ProCap’s leading System 7 Formula. System 7 Formula is the company’s legendary gaming system that ensures safe and reliable returns. Through this unique experience, participants had the unique opportunity to experience the robustness and reliability of the System 7 Formula. Additionally, our business leaders and partners expressed their confidence in the reliability and long-term sustainability of ProCap.

The summit culminated in the announcement of the official launch of the Luminex Payment Gateway. The management team shared that Luminex Wallet will be a one-stop shop lifestyle digital payment system that coalesces the digital and fiat currencies world into the palm of a user’s hands. It is poised to be an industry disruptor that has the potential to re-shape how conventional payment gateway systems function. The launch of the Luminex Payment Gateway is the epitome of ProCap’s deep-rooted belief in innovation as the company continues to develop product offerings that are best suited to end-consumers and users.

ProCap is heartened by the warm reception of the Luminex Payment Gateway by our business partners and associates. The company would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all participants of the summit in Hoi An as the company continues to work towards the official roll-out of the Luminex Wallet payment gateway for all users. Additionally, the company would like to thank all members of staff and the management team for their relentless dedication and tenacity to help ProCap achieve greater heights.

About Procap

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.