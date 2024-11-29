Results of the Offering of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds

The Management Board of Bigbank AS approved the final allocation of the private placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank, according to which, 345 notes with a nominal value of 10,000 EUR each are allocated to a total of 45 investors. As the initial issue volume of EUR 3 million was oversubscribed by 450,000 EUR, Bigbank AS used its right to increase the total issue volume to 3,450,000 EUR.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 267.6 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 5393 0833

Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee