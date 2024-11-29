Martin Engell-Rossen will be Head of Cabinet to Denmark's new EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen in Brussels and will therefore resign from the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S.

29 November 2024

Announcement No. 31







Mette Frederiksen's former adviser, Martin Engell-Rossen, will be head of cabinet for Denmark's new EU commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, in Brussels. Quite naturally, this necessarily means a farewell to the board position in Pharma Equity Group.







Since Martin Engell-Rossen joined the Board of Directors on 2 November 2023, he has contributed with his knowledge of strategic communication and worked to strengthen Pharma Equity Group's visibility and level of awareness.







Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen says: "We thank Martin Engell-Rossen for his efforts and the results he has contributed to. We wish him every success in his exciting new position as Head of Cabinet. With the many talented people that surround Pharma Equity Group, it cannot be avoided that there will be replacements from time to time as a result of inquiries from other parties. We have now initiated a process of appointing a new board member, and the board is thus looking forward to continuing the strategic work."