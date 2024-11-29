Unaudited financial report for the third quarter and 9 months of 2024

| Source: Trigon Property Development Trigon Property Development

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2024, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 9 months of 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is 12,981 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00289 EUR.

As of 30 September 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,708,889 euros. The equity of the company was 1,700,347 euros, corresponding to 99.5 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR30.09.202431.12.2023
Cash and cash equivalents109,485176,133
Trade and other receivables42,7791,927
Inventories1,556,6251,530,405
Total current assets1,708,8891,708,465
TOTAL ASSETS1,708,8891,708,465
Trade and other payables8,542
21,099
Total current liabilities8,54221,099
Total liabilities8,54221,099
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings736,843723,862
Total equity1,700,3471,687,366
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,708,8891,708,465


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR9 M 20249 M 2023
Revenue31,92026,580
Costs of goods sold-912-5,316
Gross profit31,00821,264
Administrative and general expenses-26,846
-27,271
Other operating income5,0000
Operating profit/loss9,162-6,007
Financial income3,819985
NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD12,981-5,022
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD12,981-5,022

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

Attachment


Attachments

2024 III Q interim ENG